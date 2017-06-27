Harford man charged with possession of child pornography

A Harford County man was arrested and charged earlier this month with allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office, the Maryland State Police and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search and seizure warrant at the home of Daniel Schimming, 49, of the 3600 block of Anderson Lane in Jarrettsville on June 16, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Investigators seized multiple pieces of computer equipment and personal electronics belonging to Schimming, according to the release.

He was arrested following execution of the warrant and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He was released on his own recognizance.

Schimming no longer lives at the Anderson Lane address, according to the person who answered the phone in an attempt to reach him Monday.

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center became involved after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that Schimming was allegedly uploading known images of child pornography to an online messaging account.