Fire guts Darlington chicken house Saturday

Investigators say a fire caused by a heat lamp falling into bedding extensively damaged a chicken house in the Darlington area early Saturday evening.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of Price Road on property owned by William and Margaret Archer, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company responded, with 35 firefighters needing an hour to contain the blaze, which collapsed part of the 10 by 15 foot, two-story structure, based on photographs from the scene.

Investigators said the fire originated in an interior nesting area and was reported by a neighbor.

No injuries were reported to fire personnel. The notice of investigation did not have any information about possible livestock losses. Damage to the structure is estimated at $70,000 and damage to contents is estimated at $30,000.