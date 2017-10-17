Temporary bridge in use on Carrs Mill Road near Bel Air

A temporary bridge has been put in place along Carrs Mill Road crossing the Bear Cabin Branch stream between Fallston and Bel Air while a new $1.4 million bridge is constructed.

Motorists began using the temporary span on Monday, and it will be in place between six and eight months, depending on the weather, county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

The temporary span is a steel, Acrow type bridge which was placed across the stream in the area between the existing concrete pipe bridge and Winters Run, into which Bear Cabin flows. Temporary approaches also were constructed by contractor Allan Myers, of Fallston. Work on the temporary began in July.

“This project is to replace the triple-cell concrete pipe bridge that carries Carrs Mill Road over Bear Cabin Branch,” Mumby explained in an email. “The concrete pipes and the slate headwalls are severely deteriorated and need to be replaced. The project will improve the road alignment at this structure and the hydraulic capacity of the structure.”

The new bridge will be a 40-foot long, single span with a concrete deck built on pre-cast concrete beams, according to Mumby. It will carry a lane of traffic in each direction and will have epoxy coated brown guardrails to blend into the surrounding, partially wooded area.

Most of the construction cost, 80 percent, is being picked up by the federal government; the county’s 20 percent share is $280,000, Mumby said in a prior interview.

The Carrs Mill bridge is located in a low lying, flood prone area. The old culvert bridge tended to collect tree limbs and other upstream debris during heavy rainfall, causing stream backups.

This is second replacement span to be constructed in recent years along busy secondary roads between Fallston and Bel Air used by the general motoring public and numerous school buses. The county replaced the narrow, iron bridge carrying Watervale Road over Winters Run in 2015-16.