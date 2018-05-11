New Carrs Mill Road bridge in Bel Air nearing completion

first by ted

Work is nearing completion on the new bridge across Bear Cabin Branch along Carrs Mill Road between Fallston and Bel Air.

The new bridge, which replaced an aging concrete pipe culvert, opened to traffic in late April, but some paving and shoulder work on the approaches has been continuing this week. The bridge is close to where Bear Cabin Branch flows into Winters Run.

After several years of delay, the $1.4 million project got underway last fall. The old culvert bridge tended to collect tree limbs and other upstream debris during heavy rainfall, causing stream backups.

A temporary portable Arrow type bridge was installed just south of the old bridge in October, so the latter could be taken out and replaced without disrupting traffic on the heavily used road.

The temporary span was recently removed by the project contractor, Allan Myers, of Fallston.

According to the county government, the new bridge is a 40-foot long, single span with a concrete deck built on pre-cast concrete beams, carrying a single lane in each direction.

In addition to installing the new bridge, some changes were made in the alignment of the road approaches on both sides.

Most of the construction cost, about 80 percent, was picked up by the federal government, with the county putting up approximately $280,000, a spokesperson said last fall.

This is the second replacement span to be built in recent years along busy secondary roads between Fallston and Bel Air. The county replaced the narrow, iron bridge carrying Watervale Road over Winters Run in 2015-16.