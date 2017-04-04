Harford Circuit Judge William Carr to retire May 1

After more than 30 years on the bench, one of Maryland's longest serving Circuit Court judges is set to retire in less than a month.

Harford County Circuit Court Judge William O. Carr will retire as of May 1. He has been a judge in Harford for 33 years.

"I just thought it was time," Carr, 68, said Monday.

"Knock on wood, I'm still in good health. I want to retire while I can still enjoy it," Carr said. "I have a lot of things I'm interested in doing... . I'm looking forward to it."

The mandatory retirement age for Circuit Court judges in Maryland is 70. Carr said considered retiring last year, but then the state created the sixth circuit judge seat, to which Bel Air lawyer Paul Ishak was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in December.

"It would have been a little strain on the system to have two new judges at same time," Carr said. "I wanted to have the sixth judge appointed, on his own working."

He also considered the next election cycle, and said he wanted his successor to be on the job before having to run a campaign.

"I gave consideration of allowing my successor to be appointed and not have to run in first couple months like has happened in past couple years," Carr said. "He can get used to the job before having to run in 2018. Time to me was very important."

Carr's impending retirement sets up the likelihood that two new sitting judges, Ishak and the person appointed to succeed Carr, will be on the ballot in 2018.

After being appointed, circuit judges have to stand for election to 15-year-terms and can be opposed by any lawyer in good standing with the bar who lives in Harford County.

If he is permitted by the Maryland Court of Appeals, Carr will remain on the bench until a new judge is appointed. He hopes to continue hearing cases after that, as many retired judges do on a fill-in basis.

"Of course, there's always a challenge of space," he said. "But it will keep me busy."

The self-described "great history buff" has done a lot of research, especially on local history, and the history of the Harford County Bar Association and court system in particular.

"I have a huge amount of material on that. I want to write a book," Carr said.

He's considering writing books on other subjects, as well. He's also a member of various boards, sothat work will also occupy him, he said.

A native of Havre de Grace, and a graduate of Havre de Grace High School, Towson University and the University of Maryland School of Law, Carr is also a former member of the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners. In that capacity he also served as town mayor.

Gov. Larry Hogan will appoint Carr's successor, based on recommendations from the Harford County Judicial Nominating Commission.

The finalists from the last process of appointing a judge, late last year, will be among those the governor considers in making his appointment. They include David E. Carey, a District Court judge; Diane Adkins Tobin, a Harford County deputy state's attorney; Martin E. Wolf, a Towson-based attorney, who resides in Forest Hill; Kerwin Anthony Miller, a former Cecil County deputy state's attorney; and Bel Air-based attorney Anthony J. DiPaula.

The commission can submit additional names for consideration.

Anyone interested in applying should complete the personal date questionnaire available at www.mdcourts.gov. The deadline to apply is April 25.

Members of the Harford Judicial Nominating Commission members are Tim Braue, chair, Cassandra Beverley, Rebecca Fleming, Mary Teresa Garland, Cornelius Helfrich, Charles Kearney Jr., Robert Lynch, Max Miller, Diane Sengstacke, James Thornton, Nancy Walls, Kimberly Wagner and Albert Young.