Havre de Grace will have Independence Day carnival in October

Havre de Grace will have its Independence Day carnival, although it will be a fall carnival since it's scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19 to Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Havre de Grace City Council voted 5-0 Monday in favor of an application by the city's Independence Day Commission to hold the carnival in October. Councilman Jason Robertson was absent Monday.

The carnival will be a fundraiser for next year's Independence Day events. It will be in the swale of the City Yacht Basin, as well as part of the parking lot, in Tydings Park, according to the application.

"The commission members are going to be highly involved with the volunteering and making sure that the carnival is very successful," Shyla Scott, executive assistant to the mayor, said as she presented the application to the council. "They ask for volunteers throughout the community to also step up to help."

Prior carnivals have been held during the week leading to the city's annual Independence Day celebration in July — the last day of the carnival coincided with the parade and fireworks.

That did not happen this year. A new Independence Day Commission was appointed by Mayor Bill Martin last September after members of the former nonprofit Havre de Grace Independence Celebration Committee resigned en masse.

City leaders expressed concerns about the safety of the carnival after larger-than-expected crowds surged through the city last July after the carnival and fireworks ended on the final night of the carnival. Police also had to handle a fight among juveniles earlier that night.

The new commission planned to hold a carnival this year, but they could not line up an operator. They hosted a First Fridays-style block party downtown and an Amish Outlaws concert in Hutchins Park, instead, between the parade and fireworks July 2.

This year's events were a hit with visitors, and the mayor and City Council have heaped praise on the new commission, but others wanted more.

"Our citizens were saying they wanted to see a carnival," Councilwoman Monica Worrell said Monday.

The October carnival will happen during a long weekend for Harford County Public Schools students. They will be dismissed three hours early that Thursday, and schools are closed Friday, Scott told city leaders.

The annual convention of the Maryland State Education Association is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 20, according to the 2017-18 school year calendar posted on the HCPS website.

The hours are 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to the application. The carnival area, which will hold rides, games and food vendors, will be surrounded by a fence.

Patrons can purchase a wristband in advance for rides all day, or they can buy tickets at each ride along with a "small admission fee" when they enter, Scott said.

Houghton Enterprises, of Cochranville, Pa., will be the carnival operator, according to the application.

"I continue to have some concerns about safety as a whole with carnival events," Worrell, the council's liaison to the commission, said. "But I do like that the concessions have been made, limiting the time hours, adding the fence, creating wristbands."

Councilman Michael Hitchings asked how much revenue the commission expects to earn from the carnival. Christy Silverstein, the commission chair, said her group gets 25 percent of the gate receipts.

The turnout will depend on the weather that week and how people respond to having the carnival in the fall rather than the summer, according to Silverstein.

"We felt like we still have decent weather in October, and it's something to do that's different, so we're hoping to get a few thousand [dollars]," she said.

Councilmen Steve Gamatoria and David Martin questioned the estimated expenses for city police and public works employees to support the carnival — $23,730 for police and $298.75 for DPW, for a total of $24,028.75, according to the application.

"I would prefer, if it's going to cost the city $24,000, we just write the committee a check rather than go through all this," Gamatoria said.

Police Chief Teresa Walter said the estimate is based on prior carnivals. She pledged to revisit it and expects it will be under $10,000 based on this year's scaled-down carnival.

Gamatoria and Martin said they would support the event if police costs were $10,000 or less.

"The community deserves this type of event," Martin said.

Council President David Glenn, who had been a vocal critic last year about concerns over safety at the carnival, praised how the commission put this year's events together. He noted the "wow factor" that came after the parade and fireworks.

"I think we owe it to them to at least give [the carnival] a shot and see how it works out, and they're probably going to wow factor again, so we look forward to it,' Glenn said.

Financial report

Silverstein and the commission treasurer, Steve Gamatoria Jr., provided a detailed statement of income and expenses for the 2017 celebration earlier in the meeting.

The gross income was $127,182.95, based on fundraising, vendor sales during the parade, downtown event and concert, $32,268.97 in seed money from the city and $63,389.44 carried over from the former committee, Gamatoria Jr. said.

The city's contribution was reduced from $33,500 because the commission spent more than $2,700 on mailings to solicit donations. The carryover from the former committee was reduced from $63,500 because of spending $110 on checking account services for the money, according to the treasurer.

The net income is $40,642.55 after $86,540.40 in expenses, Gamatoria Jr. said.

Mayor Martin noted the commission's experience "underscores what a tremendous undertaking it is to do this [celebration] and what committees in previous years have gone through."

"You nailed it," Martin said. "You did a wonderful job, and I thank you for being on top of everything."