Alleged carjacker crashes stolen car into Harford sheriff's, chief deputy's vehicles

A Baltimore man got more than he bargained for when he was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing a cab and crashing it into two Harford County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, which belong to the sheriff and the chief deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“How’s this for a bad day. You steal a cab, think you’re getting away, when the police find you and starts pursuing you. But it’s not just any deputy, it’s THE Sheriff. Then you decide to ram a couple police cars, only to find out you’ve hit the Chief Deputy’s car!” the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Joppatowne Plaza for a report of a carjacking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies were told an unknown black man — later identified as Dionte Kyrell James Torrence, 24, of Baltimore — entered the cab, requested a ride to Baltimore, then allegedly implied he had a weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cab driver jumped out of the car and Torrence got into the driver’s seat and allegedly fled with the cab. A call went out on the radio for deputies to be on the lookout for the cab, the Sheriff’s Office siad.

Shortly thereafter, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was driving along Route 40 near Route 755 on his way to a community event when he saw the cab that was reported as stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said. He immediately began a pursuit, which ended after Torrence collided with two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, Gahler’s and that of Col. Steven Bodway, on Route 40 near Spesutia Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Torrence, of the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue, was arrested and charged with carjacking, second-degree assault, theft $100 to $1,500 and 16 traffic-related offenses. He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

