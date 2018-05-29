Two girls, 16, charged in connection with Harford attempted carjacking

Two 16-year-old girls from Bel Air have been charged with allegedly attempting to carjack a man who was delivering flowers in the Dublin area of northern Harford County earlier this month, according to court records.

Bre’anndon Tyreisha Jones and Tasia Marie Jean-Pierre, both of the 2100 block of Kalmia Road, are charged as adults with attempted armed carjacking, attempted carjacking, armed robbery, robbery and first- and second-degree assault after allegedly trying to steal a car on May 10, according to court records.

Both are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center after being arrested on the charges May 22, according to online case information.

A 26-year-old man who was delivering flowers around 3:15 p.m. on May 10 told Harford County Sheriff’s Office detectives he was maced in the face and what he thought was a gun was held to the back of his head by two females to whom he had offered a ride, according to charging documents.

The man told police that while he was on his way to a delivery on Forge Hill Road, he saw two young females sitting on the side of road near the intersection of Klamia Road and Forge Hill, about 7 miles north of Bel Air. Kurzmiller said he made the delivery and turned around and again saw the two whom he described as 12 to 13 years old and 15 to 16 years old, both wearing black hoodies and jeans.

The two girls yelled and waved their hands to flag down the SUV, and when the driver stopped to ask what was wrong, Jones and Jean-Pierre told him they had gotten into a fight with their mother and that they wanted a ride to Dublin Elementary School, in the 1500 block of Whiteford Road in Street, where their younger brother attends.

The girls said the brother was being picked up at school and Jones and Jean-Pierre wanted to meet their father there, according to court records.

Dublin Elementary is about 4 miles from the intersection of Forge Hill and Kalmia roads.

As they neared the school, one of the girls told the driver not to pull into the school parking lot, which he told police he found odd, but instead he pulled into the far end of the parking lot.

As he did, he was allegedly sprayed in the face with something from a pink canister, which after a few minutes began to burn, according to charging documents.

He then felt a “dime-sized hard circular objected pressed against the back of his head,” according to court records, and Jones and Jean-Pierre allegedly told the man to get out of the car and leave the keys in the ignition.

All three got out of the car, but then the driver reached back in, grabbed the keys and began running toward the school playground, where a second-grade class was having recess, according to charging documents.

Jones and Jean-Pierre allegedly chased the man 20 feet but then ran in a different direction, according to charging documents. He flagged down teachers and asked them to call 911.

While investigating the incident, a Harford County Sheriff’s Office detective saw two females matching that of Jones and Jean-Pierre walking along Dublin School road toward the school parking lot. The victim, who was still on the scene, told the detective to talk to them, “that may be them,” according to court records.

Jones and Jean-Pierre had gotten into a Jeep. The detective questioned them and said the girl in the back seat, Jones, smirked at the front seat passenger, Jean-Pierre, who initially provided a false name, according to charging documents.

Jean-Pierre had a pink container of suspected chemical agent on her key ring and a black BB pistol was found in the duffle bag the girls were carrying, according to charing documents.

When questioned at the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Jean-Pierre admitted to spraying the victim in the face with a chemical agent and Jones said she put the BB pistol to the back of Kurzmiller’s head, according to charging documents. Both denied attempting to steal the vehicle, the documents said.

Neither suspect has an attorney listed in court records. Phone calls to a number listed at the address for the girls were not answered.