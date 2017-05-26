Edgewood man charged in April kidnapping, carjacking, theft

An Edgewood man was arrested last week and ordered held without bail for allegedly kidnapping and carjacking an acquaintance in late April, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

A man came into the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct around 6:45 a.m. April 26 to report a robbery, according to an email from agency spokesperson Kyle Andersen.

The man told police he was traveling Route 24 near I-95 around 10 p.m. the night before when he saw someone he knew, later identified as William Stewart, and offered Stewart a ride to Edgewood, according to the account provided by Andersen.

On the way, Stewart advised the man to stop at another location to pick up a second individual. When he got in the car, the second suspect demanded the victim drive them all to Baltimore City, and allegedly produced a knife. In fear for his life, the victim agreed, Andersen said.

Once in Baltimore, the second suspect allegedly tried unsuccessfully to access the victim's bank account via an ATM before demanding his wallet and to be dropped off at another location in the city. Upon dropping the second suspect off, the victim drove Stewart back to Edgewood, where Stewart allegedly demanded the victim's cell phone.

Stewart, 41, of the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive, was charged last Friday with armed carjacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault, theft less than $1,000 and false imprisonment.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the second suspect, Anderson said.