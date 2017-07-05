Aberdeen 16-year-old trapped under vehicle that crashed into his house

A 16-year-old boy who was asleep on the sofa in his home Tuesday night was trapped for more than an hour under a car that crashed through a wall in the dwelling, Aberdeen Police said.

The teenager, whose name has not been released by police, was taken to a regional trauma center with non-life threatening injuries and later released, according to social media posts.

Aberdeen Police Department officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the 900 block of Edmund Street, where a passenger vehicle had crashed through the front wall of a house, according to a department news release.

Police determined that Sabrina Bond, of Edgewood, was traveling on Oxford Avenue and, as she approached a stop sign at the intersection of Edmund Street, another vehicle following her, described only as a black truck, went around her and then cut back in front of her, according to the news release.

Police said Bond over-corrected her steering and accelerated, causing her vehicle to vault over a curb and crash through the front of the split level house, where it hit another wall and landed on top of the 16-year-old, who was sleeping on a couch.

Fire rescue and emergency medical personnel from Aberdeen Fire Department worked for more than an hour to free the trapped teenager, police said. Once free, he was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police Medevac.

The teen was conscious and able to communicate during the ordeal, police said.

Police initially reported the teenager sufferd a burn on his arm. Harford Fire Blog posted an update on its Facebook page Wednesday morning saying that family members had reported the teen had been discharged from shock trauma.

Bond, who was not injured, was found not to be impaired nor distracted and will not be charged, according to Ofc. Jason Neidig of Aberdeen Police Department.