Car crashes into house after driver suffers medical emergency

A car crashed into a house along Route 1 Sunday morning in the Dublin area of northern Harford County, Maryland State Police said.

The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Conowingo Road, according to Sgt. Cioka of the State Police Bel Air Barrack.

The driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the house, which has been vacant for several years, Cioka said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, he said.

No further information was available.