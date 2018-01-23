Horse dies after being hit by car in Forest Hill Monday night

A horse died Monday night after it was hit by a car on Baldwin Mill Road in Forest Hill, according to Maryland State Police.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. near Van Horn Road, said Sgt. Novack of the Bel Air Barrack.

A passenger car hit a horse that was standing in the middle of the road, he said.

The horse was deceased at the scene, Novack said.

The two people in the car refused medical treatment, according to Rich Gardiner, spokesperson for the Harford Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

The road was closed while police investigated the accident.