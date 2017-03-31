Colorado man comes to Joppa to pay tribute to father's WWII commander

Arthur S. Kirschner and John G. Reckord Jr. were members of what has come to be known as "The Greatest Generation."
They went off to World War II and served together in Company L of the U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division. Reckord, a captain, was the company commander, and Kirschner, a sergeant, was in charge of the company's kitchen. One man came home, the other did not.
Their personal connection might have ended there had it not been for Kirschner's son, Bruce, who on a cloudy and breezy morning Saturday paid homage to his father, Arthur Kirschner, John Reckord and "all the men of Company L," as he stood by a black obelisk within the Mountain Christian Church cemetery in Joppa.
Was it another stop on a "long and winding road," in the words of a Reckord family member who met Kirschner at the church yard? Or, perhaps another chapter in a remarkable story of the horrors of war and the bonds it necessarily forms?
Born in 1918, Arthur Kirschner was the son of a butcher who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. Born in the same year, John Reckord was a member of a prominent Harford County milling family whose father died in the great flu pandemic when Reckord was an infant.
John Jr. was raised in the Harford County home of his uncle, Lt. Gen. Milton Atchison Reckord, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard, who became the provost marshal of the European Theater of Operations during World War II.
"My grandfather said he always told his men to keep their heads down; I'm sure he told that to John, who was his favorite nephew – like a son," Betsy Herrmann, Gen. Reckord's only grandchild, said Saturday.
Herrmann, 63, met Bruce Kirschner, 63, who lives near Boulder, Col., at the monument at Mountain Christian erected on a small rise overlooking the Gunpowder River Basin and set amid dozens of Reckord family headstones, including those of Gen. Reckord and his wife.
One side of the monument pays tribute to Gen. Reckord's parents, another side to John H. Reckord Sr., the general's brother, and a third side, facing Route 152, to Capt. Reckord. It bears the inscription under his name, "In memory of a young hero who gave his life that we may live."
Joining Herrmann, who lives in White Hall, and Kirschner were Maryanna Skowronski, director of the Historical Society of Harford County, and Chris Smithson, a historical society volunteer who had done some research on Capt. Reckord.
They were brought together by a chance email Kirschner had sent to the news tipline of The Baltimore Sun in February, in which he said he was coming east on business and wanted to make a pilgrimage to the Reckord memorial in Joppa out of respect for his father and the men who served under Capt. Reckord.
The email was forwarded to Skowronski by an editor from The Aegis, who responded to Kirschner's email and offered to meet him at the cemetery.
"Fifteen years ago, this probably wouldn't have been possible," said Kirschner, who placed a small clutch of flowers at the base of the monument, provided by Skowronski. "You find things on the Internet. My dad, had he known about this, he would have been here. He loved the Pennsylvania Dutch country and we made at least two trips there. This is so close."
Liberating Europe
Company L went ashore on Utah Beach in Normandy on June 6, 1944, known as D-Day, and pushed inland, as Allied forces began what would lead to the liberation of France and the rest of Europe from the Germans.
Seventeen days later, near Cherbourg, a German-held port in Normandy that the Allied forces wanted to control in order to ship materiel from across the English Channel, John Reckord was killed in battle, a casualty of sniper fire. Cherbourg fell to the Allies three days later.
Capt. Reckord was buried in a temporary military cemetery in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, between Utah Beach and Cherbourg. He left behind his wife, Bette, whom he had met when they were students at the University of Maryland, and an infant daughter, Barrie, born in 1943. Today his remains lie in the American military cemetery at Normandy, near Utah Beach.
The men of Company L soldiered on for another 11 months, as the Allied forces pushed across France and eventually liberated the rest of Europe, with Germany surrendering on May 8, 1945. The company did not ship out for home until that summer, and the men believed they would be headed for the Pacific war, until it ended in August with the surrender of Japan, Bruce Kirschner remembers his father telling him.
Arthur Kirschner, who had been drafted into the Army in 1940, returned home to New York and entered the family business. He had three children. He eventually became a meat and poultry inspector, first for the state government and later the federal government, working on Long Island. He died at age 72, in 1990.
"In the 1950s and 1960s when I was growing up, my father didn't like to talk about the war very much, like most men of that era," Bruce Kirschner said, explaining his father had nightmares and wouldn't watch violent movies or shows on TV.
"But, he was proud of his service and proud of his cooking," Kirschner said. "He never knew if the men he was cooking for might be eating their last meal, and he made sure what he prepared was the best he could give them with what he had."
Kirschner said that when his father did talk about the war, he often mentioned "the company commander" and what a great leader he was, how the company commanders would gather at his kitchen because he had a reputation for making the best coffee.
"I sometimes think he wished he had stayed in the Army, made it a career," the son said.
An interview
In the last 15 years of his life, Arthur Kirschner did become active in his division alumni groups and attended many reunions. Around 1984, his son began audiotaping interviews about the elder Kirschner's war experience, an excerpt which follows:
AK: "I crossed the English Channel D-Day plus 10 because we were back with the equipment. So, prior to D-Day we were separated from the rest of L Company. All the kitchen men and supplies were held back until they were able to get us across."
BK: "So, how was it that you crossed the Channel? Did they say one day, 'You're going in a boat, take your pots and pans?'"
AK: "That's right."
BK: "What kind of reports were you getting from the front? That things were going well?"
AK: "Yeah, but then every time we'd get a report on the casualties — it broke our heart. We'd hear this one was killed, this one was injured severely."
BK: "A lot of guys you knew?"
AK: "Oh, sure. A lot of good buddies of mine. Our own company commander, he was killed in the first couple of days of battle. A good man — always worried everybody getting down and he himself got hit."
And later:
BK: "Were many of your buddies killed during the war?"
AK: "A good many were killed. A good many were casualties and went back to the States and to England. It's really a war. It's a hell of an experience. When we came back we had 19 original men that went over from L Company. I was lucky to be one of them."
BK: "How many were actually killed?"
AK: "A rough guess I'd say a hundred or more. And I don't know how many replacements we went through because every time we lost a man they sent up a bunch of replacements. There was no way of knowing how many we went through."
A reunion
Following his father's death, Bruce Kirschner, a retired federal government employee who works as a Human Relations and training consultant, continued doing research about his father's service, during which he learned about Capt. Reckord, though he knew little about his background.
The monument at Mountain Christian was most certainly erected by her grandfather, according to Herrmann, but she had no idea when, "as it was always there."
Like her second cousin, the captain she never met, much of Herrmann's early life was spent in the home of Gen. Reckord, who died in 1975.
Efforts by Skowronski and Smithson to locate Capt. Reckord's survivors determined that his widow had remarried and had three more children, one of whom they were able to contact in Rhode Island.
It astounded them – and Kirschner and Herrmann – to learn that Bette Reckord, now Bette Hester, is alive and living in North Carolina and, in the words of her daughter, quite adept in the ways of the digital world, even in her late 90s.
An email was sent by Hester to Kirschner and Herrmann two days before Kirschner's trip to Harford County:
"I am wondering now if it was your father, Bruce, who wrote to me from the battlefield after John Reckord was killed? I received a very caring [letter] from a soldier, praising his Captain and telling me that he was killed instantly by a sniper ... that he wanted me to know that Captain probably never knew what hit him and did not suffer. Sadly over the years, I no longer have that letter.
"I hope the weather will be favorable for you on Saturday, Bruce. I'll be thinking of you."
Hester went on to recount her all too short life with John Reckord, how they met and dated at College Park, married in June 1942 and he went off to war. She remarried in 1947, to a physician, and they settled in Charleston, S.C.
Though she kept in touch with the Reckord family the bonds gradually loosened following the general's death, and she told Herrmann she is anxious to do some catching up. John Reckord was posthumously awarded the Army's Distinguished Service Medal and Hester wrote:
"Barrie's son, John Lawrence Rogers, is the proud possessor of his grandfather's award."
'He was beloved'
Herrmann said Gen. Reckord, for whom the armory in Bel Air was named, "always had a sadness" about his nephew's death in Normandy.
"He was beloved," she said of the captain.
"What a tribute to your dad and to John and to the men of his company," Herrmann told Kirschner."We're all about freedom and all that ever gets old."
"This was definitely something that was on my bucket list," Kirschner said.
To which Herrmann replied, "Well, Bruce, you did a good job."