Harford candidate forum set for Oct. 15

The Harford County League of Women Voters and the local chapter of the American Association of University Women will host a voter and candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 15, in Edgewood Hall, Room 132, at Harford Community College from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Candidates from Legislative District 34, Harford County executive and Harford County Council president will be on hand to inform voters of their positions and to answer questions from the audience.

The public is encouraged to intend this important event.

