Cookie company founders parlayed cancer diagnosis into thriving national business

How did a mother-daughter duo parlay a cancer diagnosis into a thriving national cookie company?

Laura and Susan Stachler, founders of Susansnaps, will be the keynote speakers at a luncheon fundraiser Sept. 27 at the Bulle Rock Golf Course Club House in Havre de Grace.

In affiliation with Chesapeake Cancer Alliance and the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, all proceeds will benefit Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

The Stachlers story began in 2005, when at 22 years old, Susan was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, which poignantly was the same cancer that had taken the life of her mother’s sister, Susan Carver (Susan’s namesake), at the age of 28.

That same year, Susan’s father was also diagnosed with cancer. While watching both her husband and daughter go through chemotherapy, Laura needed to find a way to help them cope with the nauseating effects from their chemo treatments.

Using her background as a caterer, Laura created a delicious cookie by adding the anti-nausea attributes of ginger, thus the creation of Susansnaps.

Besides baking, they are the authors of The Cookie Cure, a memoir of their rollercoaster ride fighting cancer but choosing to carry on with a smile when things got tough.

Cost is $55 per person and reservations can be made at snapscca@gmail.com or by calling 410-942-0743. Doors will open at noon, with opening remarks at 12:30 p.m.