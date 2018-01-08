Harford school superintendent Canavan to retire in June

Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Canavan has informed the Board of Education and school system employees she will retire when her current contract expires June 30.

Canavan has led the Harford school system since the 2013-14 school year when she served one year as an interim. She received a full year contract at the start of the 2014-15 school year.

Her salary for the 2015-16 school year, the last year that those figures were readily available, was $210,838. In comparison, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman's salary was $130,983 at the same time.

A veteran educator with 45 years HCPS, she previously served as director of middle schools and was a long-time principal at Southampton Middle School.

In a statement emailed to the school system’s 5,000-plus employees, Canavan said:

“It has been my honor to serve the students, staff and community of Harford County as your Superintendent of Schools. Harford County Public Schools is truly an exemplary school system; however, after forty-eight years of public service, forty-five of which have been in Harford County, I have decided to retire effective July 1, 2018.

“While I look forward to the opportunities retirement will offer, it still saddens me to be leaving the organization. Harford County Public Schools has blessed me with the privilege of working with an exceptional staff and a caring and supportive community. Collectively we have provided an exceptional experience for the students in our care. I will forever cherish our accomplishments.

“In closing, although I look forward to spending precious time with my family, I remain committed to serving faithfully through the duration of my contract and working with the Board of Education and the leadership of Harford County Public Schools to ensure a seamless transition for the future Superintendent.”

School Board President Joseph Voskuhl said he was aware of Canavan’s decision and would be taking immediate steps to begin the selection process for her replacement.

“We are going to begin the process of naming a new superintendent,” Voskuhl said in a phone interview Monday morning.

The board president had said privately on past occasions he did not expect Canavan to seek renewal of her contract, but he’d also said he was reluctant to discuss the situation formally until some sort of action was taken by the superintendent.

“We are going to take the steps necessary now that it is official,” he said. “We are going to proceed as we decide."

Voskuhl said had been prepared to discuss with board members how they wish to proceed during the regular board meeting that was scheduled for Monday evening. The session was cancelled, however, because of the threat of inclement weather, which also prompted a decision to close schools three hours early.

“I had hoped we could get started [Monday night], so I am contacting other board members via email and asking how they want move forward,” he said.

Voskuhl said they could hold an administrative session to discuss the personnel issue at a later date. The board is scheduled to hold a public budget work session Wednesday night.

The school system also issued a statement from Voskuhl:

“On behalf of the Board of Education of Harford County, I would like to wish Mrs. Canavan all the best as she moves on to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. We thank her for her five years of service to the students and staff of Harford County as superintendent, but more importantly for the 45 years she devoted to Harford County Public Schools. She will be greatly missed.”