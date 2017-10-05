Camp Hidden Valley property in northern Harford County for sale

Families are encouraged to enroll their children in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford County’s summer 2018 day camp at Camp Hidden Valley in White Hall, even though the 203-acre White Hall property is listed for sale.

“The owner has expressed that he would like the new owners to allow us to stay, because he sees the good that it's doing,” Dwayne Noe, executive director of Camp Hidden Valley, said.

Property owners Ralph and Sabrina Norton have put the Mellow Road land and their four-bedroom house up for sale.

The property is listed with Krauss Real Property Brokerage of Hunt Valley. The Nortons declined, though a Krauss staffer, to comment on the sale as of this week.

Details about the property are available on the Krauss website, http://www.heidikrauss.com.

The house is described in the listing as an “exceptional stone estate.” The 7,200 square-foot dwelling, built in 2008, “evokes the aesthetic of a European castle.”

It is listed separately for sale with an asking price of $1.49 million; or both the house and land can be purchased for $2.6 million.

The camp property includes woods, a half-mile of frontage along Deer Creek where visitors can go tubing, kayaking or fish, a timber-frame “party barn,” outdoor amphitheater, walking trails, athletic facilities, swimming pool and walking trails, according to the listing.

The Boys and Girls Clubs leases the property for the day camp, which it has operated since the summer 2015. It also leases out for community events such as the Valley of the Haunted Trail Halloween fundraiser, starting Oct. 13, Noe said.

The Valley of The Haunted Trail is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14, Oct. 20 and 21 and Oct. 27 and 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. each day.

Little Haunts Sundays, which are geared toward children, begin Oct. 15 and are held each Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. through Oct. 29.

“We have lots of stuff for the kids to do, moon bounces and crafts and trick-or-treating,” Noe said.

Visit http://valleyofthehaunted.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Noe said the property is also rented out for Boy and Girl Scout trips, weddings and church group outings. It is open for community and Boys and Girls Club use from March through December.

The nine-week summer day camp started in 2015 with 100 campers. More than 1,400 campers participated this summer, Noe said.

He said families can register their children for next summer starting at the end of October.

Participants pay by the week. Next year’s fees are $145 a week if families register before March 1, 2018 or $175 a week if they register after March 1, Noe said.

There is an extra fee of $25 if campers ages 10 to 13 want to stay overnight on Thursdays, according to the camp website.

Noe said about two dozen counselors 18 and older work during the summer, and about a dozen teens, ages 15 to 17, participate in the camp’s leaders in training program.

He described the camp as an affordable and safe option for working parents who need to enroll their children in daytime activities during the summer.

“We have a good program,” Noe said. “We've had a good group of kids — we have great staff — so it's a lot of fun, it's good for the kids.”

He said some campers have participated all nine weeks for all three summers.

“We appreciate the support that we’ve had from the community,” Noe said. “We just hope it works out, and we get an owner who lets us do the same thing we've been doing.”

Visit http://www.camphiddenvalley.com for more information.