'In the final stages' of procuring bus shelters, Harford Transit LINK head tells County Council

The installation of bus stop shelters throughout Harford County in areas served by Harford Transit LINK, starting with the train station in Aberdeen, could finally start in the coming months, pending state and county approval of a bid to install those shelters.

"We are actually in the final stages," Robert Andrews, administrator of the Harford Transit LINK bus service, told members of the Harford County Council Tuesday evening.

The much discussed shelters have been several years in coming, and both officials with county-operated Harford Transit LINK and Aberdeen city officials have been anxious to see the first one go in at the Amtrak/MARC station.

Council President Richard Slutzky expressed his hopes that "maybe by the spring, we're going to see the ground being broken and pads starting to go in there" at the train station.

The status of the planned shelters came up as Andrews, along with County Attorney Melissa Lambert, discussed his agency's pending application to the Maryland Transit Administration for one of the annual grants that fund the majority of Harford Transit's budget.

Councilman Mike Perrone asked Andrews for an update on bus shelter installations.

Andrews acknowledged the "very arduous process to get these shelters procured."

The federal government gave Harford County a $130,000 grant, with a 10 percent match from the county, last spring to support the shelter installations.

Harford Transit also must get permission to install the shelters on private property, such as shopping centers in Aberdeen and Edgewood, or state-owned property such as the MARC/Amtrak station in Aberdeen or the Mary E. Risteau State Office Building in Bel Air.

The system has solicited bids from contractors, received bid offers and selected a bidder; however, that bid also must be approved by the MTA and then the county's Board of Estimates, Andrews explained.

"After which time, we can enter into a contract and place orders, so we are very close," he said.

Harford Transit officials plan to use a "material contract" that would allow the agency to purchase the components of up to 42 shelters over five years, according to Andrews.

"As we get sites prepared, and we have MOUs in place for those pieces of private property that we have to utilize, we will then place an order and have [a shelter] shipped and have it placed in a location," he said.

Andrews said he recently spoke with Kyle Torster, the public works director for the City of Aberdeen, who informed him city officials are working through the engineering process and working with property owners before pouring concrete for bus shelter pads.

The Aberdeen City Council approved a $35,150 contract last August with ARRO Consulting Inc. of Lititz, Pa., to design shelter pads for five locations – the train station at West Bel Air Avenue, the Boys & Girls Club on East Bel Air Avenue, the Walmart and McDonald's on Route 40 and the Affinity Old Post Apartments.

"Once the pads are poured, we will – I think – be right in the same time frame to have the shelters delivered," Andrews said.

Perrone told Andrews he appreciates "all of your work and your diligence on this."

Andrews said "we have been longing for shelters throughout the county" to serve "the most vulnerable population that is subject to the elements."

The council introduced Resolution 003-17 Tuesday, which grants the county executive the authority to apply to the MTA for Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program grant funds.

The council is expected to vote on the resolution at its next meeting.

Andrews said Harford Transit "relies heavily, if almost not entirely" on its annual grants for operating and capital expenses.

"Without these funds, Harford Transit would essentially not exist," he said.

Slutzky, who previously represented the Aberdeen area, said he had been working on a bus shelter for the Amtrak/MARC station since 2002, his first year on the council. He said the county got what he called "historical" resistance from railroad officials whom he decided "had more power than the Pope."

"It's 15 years later now, and we're finally hopeful that we're going to come to fruition on a project that should have been done decades ago," the council president said.