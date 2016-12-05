Harford's Plumb Construction owner looks back on his company's 40 years

Plumb Construction is celebrating its 40th anniversary and President Tom Rayner recently wrote about his and the company's experiences for their newsletter and provided a copy to The Aegis.

I have to say that it doesn't seem like 40 years have gone by since I started Plumb Construction, that is, until I look in the mirror. Who is that guy with all of the wrinkles and thinning gray hair? For those of you who may be interested, here is a brief history of my journey into the building business.

I started out when I was a kid, just 14, working with Dad summers and weekends during the school year. Dad was also a builder who built homes and renovated homes. Mom told Dad, "get this boy out of my hair!" and he did. After working construction all day, I didn't have enough energy to give Mom a hard time, and she liked that. But you know what, I liked it too, so it was a win/win for all!

Well, maybe I should qualify that just a bit, I didn't like everything about construction. There was digging, foundation tar, concrete work, block work and itchy insulation, those were a few jobs I could do without, but since I was low man, or should I say, kid, on the totem pole, I got to do what no one else wanted to do, sometimes in spades. But most of the other work I really enjoyed, and felt a real sense of accomplishment admiring the fruits of my labor.

As I grew older, Dad gave me more responsibility. So here I am, still just a kid in high school, thinking, "Hey, I can do this, I can probably even do it better than Dad." Of course, you know what happened next, I got a big head, until my mistakes caught up with me, and it didn't take long. Humble pie is not too tasty, but a necessary part of growing up.

I majored in biology in college, with the expectation that I would apply and be accepted into medical school. Well, I did apply to medical school, but was not accepted. At that point in my life, I had had enough of school, and was anxious to begin my career. So going to graduate school, and then re-applying to medical school was not in the cards. I had a good grounding in the building trade and decided I would make this my life's work.

After getting married in 1976, I decided to start my own company, Plumb Construction Company Inc. Dad helped me out by giving me one of his new home contracts, and the rest, as they say, is history.

I learned a lot from Dad about the "sticks and bricks" of how to build residential structures. However, Dad didn't put much emphasis on the business end of building. So, I attended Johns Hopkins University for construction management education, and Loyola College for business and accounting courses.

I also learned a lot along the way by taking seminars provided by the National Association of Homebuilders and the Maryland Association of Homebuilders, now called the Maryland Building Industry Association, two great building trade organizations. I have been a member of both organizations since the inception of my business.

The early years

The early years, putting in eight to 12 hours a day in the field, and then another four hours at night doing estimates and proposals, were a challenge. And that's not including the time spent on the weekends for sales calls. Eventually, I was able to delegate some of the field management responsibilities which freed up some time for strategic planning, and occasionally, some relaxation and time off to spend with my family.

Speaking of family, I most definitely want to make a special note of thanks to my wife, Debbi, who is and was always there with me, through thick and thin. The building business is not known for it's stability, there are highs and lows.

Through her support, Debbi helped me weather the business downturns, both financially and psychologically. Debbi continues to help me today as office manager, a very important job that helps to keep the business running smoothly. So now know that Debbi is very helpful and supportive, but what you may not know is that she has been nominated for sainthood due to her ability to work with her husband all of these years!

I owe a great debt of gratitude to all of my co-workers, both present and past, who have bought into my company culture of treating our clients as we ourselves would like to be treated, with fairness, respect and a pleasant attitude. I want our clients to have peace of mind in knowing that we have their best interest at heart. I also want the building experience to be as enjoyable as possible because this type of atmosphere results in a trusting relationship with our clients and a smoothly running and profitable job, what I call a win/win relationship for all.

The bottom line is that every company is only as good as all of the people who work in it. I could not have been successful without the help, dedication and craftsmanship of my co-workers.

A work in progress

I have worked hard to make Plumb stand out as an exceptional business that continually strives to improve itself through education and careful innovation. Over the years, I have developed and placed into service unique systems that enable Plumb to produce a consistently high quality product while providing an enjoyable client experience and promoting a long-lasting relationship.

In the early 1980s, I invested in computerization of all phases of my business from design, accounting, job cost reports, estimating, profit and loss reports, scheduling and proposals, which greatly increased accuracy and productivity in the office and in the field. Although it has been retired for many years, I still have my first IBM dinosaur, I mean desktop. It's probably a collector's item by now.

Due to our craftsmanship and great relationships with our clients, the company was able to grow, mostly through referral business. I needed more office space, so I moved my office out of my home to my current location on Baldwin Mill Road in Jarrettsville in 1995. Acquiring my office was quite an experience, as I bought it at an estate auction. The house was packed with prospective buyers, but the bidding quickly dropped off to myself and one other individual who obviously didn't want the place as much as I did.

I put up my first website in 2000, with the help of my tech and design savvy wife and daughter. In 2007 I worked with a professional web design company to update the site. I am currently updating the website for a new look and for mobile phone compatibility.

In closing, I want to say that I am very thankful to my new home and renovation clients, both past and present. You have entrusted Plumb with your sanctuary and your most valuable possession, your home. You have given me the opportunity to have a successful building company. I like to show my appreciation by encouraging you, my clients, to contact me if you have any problems or questions about your home, even if they are unrelated to our work.