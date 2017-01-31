Two Harford school buses involved in minor accidents Tuesday

Two Harford County public school buses were involved in separate minor accidents a few minutes apart on Tuesday afternoon, according to police, fire and school officials.

The first accident was reported at 3:53 p.m. in the 1500 block of Barrett St., which is just outside the Havre de Grace city limits, according to Havre de Grace Police Chief Teresa Walter. Havre de Grace Police were notified about the crash, Walter said, but because it was outside the city police's jurisdiction, the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded.

The bus was transporting students home from Meadowvale Elementary School in Havre de Grace when its parking brake was not fully engaged, causing the bus to drift and make contact with a tree, said Harford County Public Schools Manager of Communications Jillian Lader.

"Emergency personnel were on-site to evaluate students and staff," Lader wrote in an email Tuesday evening. "Approximately five students were transported to Upper Chesapeake [Medical Center] as a precautionary measure."

"Remaining students were transferred to another bus and continued their bus ride home," Lader continued. "All parents/guardians of the students onboard the bus at the time of the accident were contacted to make them aware of the accident."

Shortly after 4 p.m., an accident involving a bus and another vehicle was reported at Route 924 and Wheel Road in the Bel Air South area, said Jennifer Chenworth, spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association.

"There was one adult patient transported to a local emergency department with non life threatening injuries," Chenworth said via email. Abingdon Fire Company handled the incident.

According to Lader, the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle, and there were no injuries to those who were on the bus.

Further details were not immediately available Tuesday night.

This story will be updated.