Driver of May charter bus crash on Interstate 95 to be charged

The driver of the charter bus carrying students from Philadelphia on a class trip to Washington, D.C., that flipped on its side on Interstate 95 on May 15 is facing charges in the accident, the Harford County state’s attorney announced Wednesday.

Clarence C. Beamer Jr. is being charged with negligent driving contributing to an accident and failing to drive in a designated lane in connection with the crash that sent one student to Nemours duPont Hospital in Delaware and a woman to Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, both by Medevac helicopter, according to a news release from Harford State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly.

The bus was carrying 26 students, two teachers and a parent on a class trip from the Charles W. Henry School in Philadelphia. Some of the other passengers with lesser injures were taken to area hospitals, including 17 brought to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace with "contusions, sprains, minor lacerations," a hospital spokesperson said at the time.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Havre de Grace interchange at Route 155.

According to Wednesday’s news release, the bus and a passenger car, the latter driven by Menachem Backman, collided and the bus flipped on its side.

“Operators’ and witness statements were vague about the cause of the collision,” Cassilly wrote in the news release.

Investigators examined the video camera recordings from the bus and determined that the bus was traveling in the center lane of the interstate, according to Cassilly. In the video, the passenger car can be seen approaching the bus from behind in the fast lane.

As the car came alongside the bus, the bus began to change lanes into the fast lane, forcing the car onto the shoulder, Cassilly said. The car reached the front of the bus and the video ended, he said.

“Investigators questioned the manner in which the recording ends and have been assured that it is a complete recording,” Cassilly wrote.

The charges were issued based on the video, Cassilly said.

The charges had not been entered into the state’s online court records database as of Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation was completed by the Maryland State Police and the Harford State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.