New Harford ag center could be move-in ready by December

Harford County should have a brand-new agricultural services center just in time for Christmas this year, pending the approval of a bid in June, a top county official said Thursday.

The project to refurbish the former Glen Echo Furniture building off of Route 1 in Dublin was expected to be put out for bid Thursday, Director of Administration Billy Boniface said during a budget work session with the County Council.

Boniface said he plans to bring a bid offer to the county's Board of Estimates, which he chairs, during the board's June 6 meeting. Construction would start "soon thereafter," if the bid is approved.

The county has allocated $650,000 for design and engineering for the project with $300,000 set aside in the current fiscal year's capital budget and the remaining $350,000 in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Construction would take an estimated 180 days, so local and state agencies related to agriculture — the Harford County office of the University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service, the Harford Soil Conservation District and the state's Forest Pest Management Service — would move from offices scattered around Forest Hill to the central location in Dublin in mid-December, according to Boniface.

The Harford County Farm Fair would have an office there as well, he noted. Boniface said the county is still working with the local office of the federal USDA Farm Service Agency to determine if their staff will move to the new building.

"We're building the facility as if they are coming," he said.

Boniface made the announcement during a presentation on the local Extension service budget for next year. Mickey Love, the new area extension director for Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties, and Robin Wigley, the administrative assistant/office manager for the Harford extension office, made the presentation.

Harford County's allocation of $245,256 to the Extension for fiscal 2018 remains unchanged from this year, Kim Spence, the county's chief of budget and management research, told council members.

Love noted the Harford County office is fully staffed, thanks to several recent hires.

"There is passion by the employees for the work that they do, they really care," Love said.

Council President Richard Slutzky asked Love how the full staff is working in the existing office space.

She noted most are filling spaces that have been "empty for a while."

"A little more room, that's always good," she said.

Boniface noted the new site will have space for services such as conservation projects or demonstration gardens — Love said the Master Gardeners that the Extension serves would be pleased to have demonstration gardens.

Permit center praised

Paul Lawder, director of the Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits, praised the county's revamped permit center as "a tremendous asset to Harford County."

Lawder praised the center during testimony on his department's proposed $3.03 million budget for next year. That allocation is a more than $112,000 increase from the $2.92 million budgeted for this year.

Much of the increase is related to the 4 percent merit-based salary increase proposed by County Executive Barry Glassman for county employees.

Spence noted the salary increases as she talked briefly about each DILP division's budget for next year.

Those salary increases, as well as adjustments to health insurance and retirement payments, have affected the budgets of multiple county agencies.

The main focus of Lawder's remarks was on the permit center as well as how the EnerGov system has improved customer service.

The county administration building in downtown Bel Air went through extensive renovations in 2015, with improvements such as a one-stop permit center on the first floor and a cashier's window across the hall.

Customers have a "one-on-one experience" interacting with permit technicians or licensing staff, according to Lawder.

"They get up, they walk right across the hall, they pay their bill and they're back out the door," he said.

The EnerGov software connects all county departments, which makes the process of issuing permits much more efficient.

"As soon someone starts typing in information for a permit any agency can open that permit up and see that information," Lawder said.

He said EnerGov includes a "citizen access portal" that allows permit applicants and holders to track the status of their documents, whether a permit has expired or if they have unpaid invoices.

Lawder noted DILP employees are working in groups to determine how to make their processes even easier for customers. He said his department has "gone above and beyond" by hosting a training session for people who use the citizen access portal.

Future sessions would be scheduled, depending on the level of interest, he said.

County Council budget

The council also reviewed its budget Thursday. The county executive has allocated $2.97 million for next year.

That is an increase of $98,327 compared to this year's budget. The original budget figure for fiscal 2017 is $2.88 million, a more than $420,000 increase from the $2.46 million spent in fiscal 2016, based on budget documents.

"Our budget has pretty much remained flat," Council Administrator Mylia Dixon told council members when explaining the changes from this year to next year. "There are no significant increases, other than what you will probably see as the merit [salary] increase."

Neither Dixon nor Spence, Slutzky or Treasurer Robert Sandlass were certain when asked by The Aegis about the reasons for the change from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2017, though.

Slutzky said the 3 percent merit-based salary increase Glassman offered in this year's budget could have been one factor.

The number of council employees, which includes the six councilmen and the council president, remains the same at 27 people.

The numbers in the budget from fiscal 2015 and 2016 are figures tabulated by audit of those fiscal years' budgets, according to Sandlass.

The amount for fiscal 2017 is what was approved when the budget was adopted last year. It could change depending on how the county spends during the year, according to Sandlass.

"The budget is an overall plan," he said.

The current fiscal year ends June 30, and next year's budget must be adopted before then.

The council will host additional budget work sessions throughout the day next Monday, next Thursday and Monday, May 1, all in the County Council chambers at 212 S. Bond St. in Bel Air.