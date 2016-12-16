Abingdon residents honor their late neighbor for his World War II service

Robert Brower, an Abingdon resident and World War II veteran, died June 2, but his neighbors on Sharilynn Drive have pitched in to keep the memory of his life and his service alive with a memorial in the front yard of the house Mr. Brower and his wife shared.

Mr. Brower, who was 91, grew up on a dairy farm in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. He served in the Army during World War II as a member of the 279th Engineer Combat Battalion, building infrastructure for combat troops, according to a book prepared by his family when he turned 90 years old in October of 2014.

He joined the Army in 1943 at age 19, and he was discharged in 1946, according to the book. His unit was involved in the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944, when German troops made a massive attack on Allied forces in Belgium.

Brower veteran memorial MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

The Germans made significant gains in the early part of the six-week engagement, but the Allies prevailed despite being caught by surprise and the brutal winter weather. It was the last major German offensive of the war – they remained on the defensive, fighting the advancing Americans and British in the west and the Soviet Union in the east, until Germany surrendered in May of 1945.

A certificate from the nonprofit Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge Inc., honoring Brower and his fellow troops, who served in "the greatest land battle, the Battle of the Bulge, ever fought and won by the United States Army," is on the Browers' living room wall.

Mike Jones, 53, who lives next door to the Browers and came up with the idea for the memorial, said Mr. Brower told a few stories about his time in the Battle of the Bulge.

"He was so proud of that," Jones said Tuesday.

Mr. Brower and his wife, Billie, 83, moved to Sharilynn Drive in 1994. She was staying at her winter home in Florida as Jones showed an Aegis reporter and photographer the memorial and the couple's home Tuesday.

Billie Brower spoke to The Aegis over the phone.

"Bob was an extraordinary person," she said.

Brower veteran memorial MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

They were married for 22 years, and both have children from previous marriages. Her late husband had one daughter and three grandsons, and she has two daughters, two sons and three granddaughters.

"Between us, there are nine great-grandchildren," Billie Brower added.

Jones has lived next door since March of 2008. She said he "kind of looks after me" when she is in town.

"He's just a good neighbor that watches out for me and does things that I can't do," she said.

Billie Brower said she thinks "it was very thoughtful" that the neighbors built the memorial.

The memorial includes a flagpole with an American flag, surrounded by a small flower bed at the base, a plaque with Mr. Brower's photo, a bench and an electric light that illuminates the flag at night.

"Anybody is welcome to come and sit on the bench as long as they don't tear things up," Jones said.

Jones donated the flagpole, which had been in his yard, in place of a tree that had been taken out of the Browers' yard after Mr. Brower died.

"He was a good neighbor and a good friend," Jones said of Mr. Brower.

The flagpole was the first piece, and the memorial grew from there as other neighbors pitched in with different pieces. Vince Rachiell, 53, who lives next door on the opposite side of the Browers, installed a power line and the light – he works as an electrician.

Brower veteran memorial MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

With the Christmas season arriving, the neighbors placed a decorated tree near their memorial.

Rachiell, who has lived on Sharilynn Drive for 16 years, said Mr. Brower was "always ready to help anyone."

"I think about him a lot," Rachiell said. "He was a really good neighbor. Every time I come by here now it's one more thing to help me remember him."

Jones recalled sitting with Mr. Brower in the latter's living room, Mr. Brower in his recliner telling stories about his life.

"I tell you what, I really miss Bob," Jones said.

Mr. Brower is one of the Harford County veterans featured in the Hometown Heroes banners on light poles along Main Street in downtown Bel Air.

Billie Brower said she and her late husband used to attend annual reunions of his combat engineer unit. Former soldiers, some who live in Maryland and others who live in other states, attended.

Brower said she remains friends with one man from Tennessee.

"They just all enjoyed being together and talked about everything," she said.