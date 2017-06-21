Brother of indicted Baltimore Police officer speaks to Harford Council, lashes out at treatment

The brother of one of the seven Baltimore police officers indicted earlier this year on federal racketeering charges told the Harford County Council Tuesday that his brother and the other officers are being subjected to "mental torture" and are at risk of physical injury while being held a various locations awaiting their trials.
Jerome Hersl said his brother, Detective Daniel Hersl, is innocent and warned that if the Baltimore City Police Department is undermined because of these and other allegations against its rank and file officers, Harford and other counties will be put at risk for increased crime.
Jerome Hersl, who lives in Bel Air, is raising money for his brother's defense and said he will be speaking out at similar forums "around the Beltway."
Harford Council members listened attentively, but did not comment after Hersl finished speaking.
Hersl spoke during the public comment period at the end of the council's meeting which lasted less than 30 minutes. Introducing himself as "Jerome," he read from a two-page statement in which he said he would not identify his brother by name "for safety reasons," but added, "He is a Harford County resident and one of the seven indicted police officers in Baltimore City."
Hersel said his brother "has confiscated over 250 guns off the streets in Baltimore City" and, by doing so, "he has probably saved scores or even hundres of lives at great risk to himself."
"My brother has never had a passport and has never been out of the country," he continued. "Yet tonight he sits for the 122th day in prison."
Daniel Hersl and six other officers attached to a high profile gun unit in the city police department were indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested on March 1.
At the time of the arrests, Rod J. Rosenstein, who was the United States Attorney for Maryland, accused the officers of participating in "a pernicious conspiracy scheme" that "tarnishes the reputation of all police officers," according to the Baltimore Sun.
"These defendants were allegedly involved in stopping people who had not committed crimes, and not only seizing money but pocketing it," said Rosenstein, who at the time was awaiting Senate confirmation as Deputy U.S. Attorney General, a post he has since assumed. "These are really robberies by people wearing police uniforms."
All seven officers have been denied bail and remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service, despite ongoing attempts by some of their lawyers to free them.
"Being a police officer in prison is scary business," Jerome Hersel said. "It plays with your mind. What is going to happen? Who am I going to meet? Who is going to get me? What are they going to do to me?"
"These notions in your mind never stop and cause extreme anixiety," he said. "Any unknown, such as a change in prison, which entails a 5 a.m. wake-up, leaving everything behind except the clothes on your back, a 3-hour travel, processing, etc...causes the anxiety to go through the roof. The U.S. Marshal Service knows this and uses it as a means of mental torture."
Hersl said his brother "has been incarcerated in three different jails and tonight sits among the general prison population." He did not say where Daniel Hersl or the others are in jail, but he alleged that one of the seven, whom he did not name, "awaited trial in the general population and was severely beaten by inmates."
"As late as today [Tuesday], in spite of the mental torture, my brother claims complete innocence and adamently refuses to plea bargain," he continued. "His lawyer claims there is no criminal evidence and wants a speedy trial. Yet the judge has postponed the trial until January 2018 to offer more time to plea deal."
"Is this America? A decorated police officer being mentally tortured in oder to coerce a plea deal in light of flimsy evidence?"
Jerome Hersl also claims the publicity surrounding the indictments "caused great stress and potential harm to the families and friends of the police officers due to the possible retaliation from drug dealers. The testimony of 16 drug dealers put seven cops in jail."
"The drug dealers were empowered by the authorities and the reason was so that the prosecutors could have their own political coup with headlines to stoke their ambitious egos," he continued. "Does this sound familiar? Police officers being used and abused to further political ambitions."
Hersel said "the Baltimore City Police Department is in a state of almost total disarry" and that "illegal guns are rampant, heroin addiction is at 60,000 people, shootings are way out of control and policemen and women are on pins and needles afraid to serve."
He also suggested that "if not all, then the greater majority of police officers can be brought up on overtime and federal wire fraud charges today," similar to the charges brought against his brother and the other six indicted officers.
"The drug dealers control the streets of Baltimore," he said. "Do drug dealers have political boundaries. How long will it be before they control the streets of Harford County?"
Calling the Baltimore Police Department "the first line of defense against illegal guns and drugs" for every county in the metro region, Hersl asked, "...isn't it time for county politicians to be more proactive in turning around the Baltimore City Police Department and disenfranchising drug dealers – for our own safety?"
Hersl's remarks were live streamed on the web and are archived for viewing on the county government's website.
In addition to the seven council members, their staff and some county administration staff and a few regular council meeting attendees, his live audience included three Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies who are assigned to provide security in the council chamber.
They declined to comment for the record; however, one said the Hersls have been seeking support from the deputies union. Jerome Hersl later confirmed the family had reached out to the local police unions for support.
Before leaving the council chamber, Jerome Hersl, who was accompanied by his wife, Barbara, said he remains concerned about his brother's safety and the family's safety.
He spoke out, he said, because he wanted the council "to be aware of what is going on the city." He said he would continue to speak out "around the Beltway" in similar venues.
Jerome Hersl and his wife co-founded Harford's Campaign 42, a group that has extensively researched the history of Harford County's African-American residents and publishes a series of periodic pamphlets on the subject that is into its 30 years.
In prior interviews with The Aegis, Jerome Hersl said he began the campaign in part out of his concern that there were not enough African-Americans serving in local elected offices, one of several instances of institutional racism he had found in some of his research, including within the local media.
According to prior reports in the Baltimore Sun, Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl, who was 47 at the time of his indictment, was hired by the Baltimore Police Department in 1999, and The Sun reported in 2014 that he had involved in three incidents that led to the city paying settlements, totaling $199,000, for injuries sustained at the hands Hersl and other officers or over an alleged illegal arrest.
Daniel Hersl lives in Joppa. He earns $77,600 a year. He made $66,600 in overtime last year, The Sun reported.
In early June, The Sun also reported that several of the Baltimore officers facing federal racketeering charges allegedly met behind bars in a Howard County detention center to discuss how they could "beat" some of the charges against them, according to federal prosecutors. The report, however, did not mention Daniel Hersl by name.
At the time, Bill Purpura, an attorney for Daniel Hersl, told The Sun his client is not guilty of robbery or extortion as alleged in the indictment and "anxiously awaits his day in court."
Jerome Hersel has printed business cards that have Daniel Hersl's name at the top and call him "Baltimore's Best in the Battle Against Drugs & Guns."
The card also reads: HerslStrong – Proud family & friends supporting Dan Hersl in his time of need," with Jerome Hersl's name, as "brother of and advocate for Dan Hersel," a telephone number and the email address of Harford Campaign 42 - the number being that worn by baseball Hall of Fame player Jackie Robinson.
Jerome Hersl also printed up fliers about his brother, his achievements and his predicament that also solicits funds for Daniel's defense and has a bank contact. A fund-raising event also is planned June 29 at Boston's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Abingdon.