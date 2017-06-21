Brother of indicted Baltimore Police officer speaks to Harford Council, lashes out at treatment

The brother of one of the seven Baltimore police officers indicted earlier this year on federal racketeering charges told the Harford County Council Tuesday that his brother and the other officers are being subjected to "mental torture" and are at risk of physical injury while being held a various locations awaiting their trials.

Jerome Hersl said his brother, Detective Daniel Hersl, is innocent and warned that if the Baltimore City Police Department is undermined because of these and other allegations against its rank and file officers, Harford and other counties will be put at risk for increased crime.

Jerome Hersl, who lives in Bel Air, is raising money for his brother's defense and said he will be speaking out at similar forums "around the Beltway."

Harford Council members listened attentively, but did not comment after Hersl finished speaking.

Hersl spoke during the public comment period at the end of the council's meeting which lasted less than 30 minutes. Introducing himself as "Jerome," he read from a two-page statement in which he said he would not identify his brother by name "for safety reasons," but added, "He is a Harford County resident and one of the seven indicted police officers in Baltimore City."

Hersel said his brother "has confiscated over 250 guns off the streets in Baltimore City" and, by doing so, "he has probably saved scores or even hundres of lives at great risk to himself."

"My brother has never had a passport and has never been out of the country," he continued. "Yet tonight he sits for the 122th day in prison."

Daniel Hersl and six other officers attached to a high profile gun unit in the city police department were indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested on March 1.

At the time of the arrests, Rod J. Rosenstein, who was the United States Attorney for Maryland, accused the officers of participating in "a pernicious conspiracy scheme" that "tarnishes the reputation of all police officers," according to the Baltimore Sun.

"These defendants were allegedly involved in stopping people who had not committed crimes, and not only seizing money but pocketing it," said Rosenstein, who at the time was awaiting Senate confirmation as Deputy U.S. Attorney General, a post he has since assumed. "These are really robberies by people wearing police uniforms."

All seven officers have been denied bail and remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service, despite ongoing attempts by some of their lawyers to free them.

"Being a police officer in prison is scary business," Jerome Hersel said. "It plays with your mind. What is going to happen? Who am I going to meet? Who is going to get me? What are they going to do to me?"

"These notions in your mind never stop and cause extreme anixiety," he said. "Any unknown, such as a change in prison, which entails a 5 a.m. wake-up, leaving everything behind except the clothes on your back, a 3-hour travel, processing, etc...causes the anxiety to go through the roof. The U.S. Marshal Service knows this and uses it as a means of mental torture."

Hersl said his brother "has been incarcerated in three different jails and tonight sits among the general prison population." He did not say where Daniel Hersl or the others are in jail, but he alleged that one of the seven, whom he did not name, "awaited trial in the general population and was severely beaten by inmates."

"As late as today [Tuesday], in spite of the mental torture, my brother claims complete innocence and adamently refuses to plea bargain," he continued. "His lawyer claims there is no criminal evidence and wants a speedy trial. Yet the judge has postponed the trial until January 2018 to offer more time to plea deal."

"Is this America? A decorated police officer being mentally tortured in oder to coerce a plea deal in light of flimsy evidence?"

Jerome Hersl also claims the publicity surrounding the indictments "caused great stress and potential harm to the families and friends of the police officers due to the possible retaliation from drug dealers. The testimony of 16 drug dealers put seven cops in jail."

"The drug dealers were empowered by the authorities and the reason was so that the prosecutors could have their own political coup with headlines to stoke their ambitious egos," he continued. "Does this sound familiar? Police officers being used and abused to further political ambitions."

Hersel said "the Baltimore City Police Department is in a state of almost total disarry" and that "illegal guns are rampant, heroin addiction is at 60,000 people, shootings are way out of control and policemen and women are on pins and needles afraid to serve."

He also suggested that "if not all, then the greater majority of police officers can be brought up on overtime and federal wire fraud charges today," similar to the charges brought against his brother and the other six indicted officers.

"The drug dealers control the streets of Baltimore," he said. "Do drug dealers have political boundaries. How long will it be before they control the streets of Harford County?"

Calling the Baltimore Police Department "the first line of defense against illegal guns and drugs" for every county in the metro region, Hersl asked, "...isn't it time for county politicians to be more proactive in turning around the Baltimore City Police Department and disenfranchising drug dealers – for our own safety?"

Hersl's remarks were live streamed on the web and are archived for viewing on the county government's website.

In addition to the seven council members, their staff and some county administration staff and a few regular council meeting attendees, his live audience included three Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies who are assigned to provide security in the council chamber.

They declined to comment for the record; however, one said the Hersls have been seeking support from the deputies union. Jerome Hersl later confirmed the family had reached out to the local police unions for support.

Before leaving the council chamber, Jerome Hersl, who was accompanied by his wife, Barbara, said he remains concerned about his brother's safety and the family's safety.