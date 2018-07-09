Man who jumped from bridge into Susquehanna — and survived — is charged

The man who jumped off a bridge into the Susquehanna River last month while trying to elude police — and survived — has been charged in connection with the chase, Havre de Grace Police said.

Michael Brandon Jones, 33, of Philadelphia, allegedly led police on a chase from the 200 block of Seneca Avenue, where police were called for an assault allegedly committed by Jones, to the Thomas J. Hatem Bridge, which carries traffic on Route 40 over the Susquehanna River from Harford to Cecil County.

Jones stopped on the bridge and jumped over the side, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. An NRP officer on patrol in the area heard the call, positioned himself near the bridge and, with the help of a Good Samaritan, rescued Jones, who was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital and then to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

He suffered serious injuries, according to Havre de Grace Police.

He was released recently and was arrested Thursday when he appeared for his court case in Cecil County, Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Dan Petz said.

Jones is charged in the alleged assault with third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and vandalism more than $1,000, according to online court records.

He had been facing more than two dozen traffic charges in connection with the alleged chase that followed the assault, but several of those charges are not being prosecuted.

Among the active charges are failure to stop after an accident involving an unattended vehicle, eluding police by failing to stop, failing to furnish the required ID and running from police.

Jones is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.