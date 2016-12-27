Harford plans $55 million bond sale on Valentine's Day

Harford County government will return to the bond market in early 2017, planning to borrow $55 million to fund dozens of projects.

The bond sale is set for Valentine's Day on Feb. 14 and will be conducted through electronic bids, according to a resolution approved by the County Council on Dec. 6.

Harford's previous two bond sales carried a top AAA credit rating and received what county officials said were historically low interest rates.

Many of the projects to be funded by the sale of the 20-year consolidated public improvement bonds are either completed or in progress, according to County Treasurer Robert Sandlass.

Sandlass said the majority of the projects being funded from the upcoming bond sale were authorized and begun during the previous county administration.

Of the $55 million total to be borrowed, he said, $39 million was encumbered during the last administration and $16 million during County Executive Barry Glassman's administration, which began in December 2014.

The largest single allotment of funds from the upcoming sale is $20.4 million for the new Youth's Benefit Elementary School building in Fallston, a $48.4 million project in its final phase of construction. The county previously borrowed $13 million for the project, when it last sold bonds in February 2016.

Other projects underway or completed slated to receive funding from the planned sale include the Humane Society of Harford County's new building in Fallston, $2.5 million; Edgewood Hall at Harford Community College renovation, $3 million; Havre de Grace Library replacement, $2.9 million; Churchville Recreation Complex building, $3.2 million and repairs to the circuit courthouse, $1.3 million.

The humane society, library and Churchville buildings were completed and opened this year. The Edgewood Hall renovation is due to be completed in early 2017.

Also to be funded are the replacement of heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems at the Center for Educational Opportunity in Aberdeen, Fallston High School, Prospect Mill Elementary, Dublin Elementary and Darlington Elementary, budgeted at $1.6 million, $1.65 million, $859,000 and 990,000 and $513,000, respectively. Most of those projects are completed.

The county also will borrow another $4.4 million to fund installation of the 700 MHz emergency radio wireless system that links Harford with other local and regional emergency broadcasting system.

The 700 MHz system's total project cost is $21.6 million, according to the fiscal 2017 capital budget, of which $17 million was to be funded through bond sales and the rest through pay-as-you go funds.

The bond sale will also cover $800,000 for the ongoing installation of the Harford Metro Area Network, known as HMAN, a high speed, fiber optic telecommunications network linking public buildings and schools that went live in May 2015 and has since connected some 100 sites.

The HMAN project has a current approved budget of $16.2 million, according to the 2017 capital budget, of which $12 million had been expended as of last spring when the budget was approved.

The bond sale also will cover $1.8 million for nine water and sewer projects, $3.2 million for unspecified "facilities repair program" and $400,000 for the emergency operations building that was largely completed in late 2014.

The County Council will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 to ratify the sale.

Harford's last bond sale was conducted on Feb. 9, 2016, when $40 million was borrowed at 2.29 percent for 20 years, the lowest rate ever paid on Harford bonds.

Previous sales were conducted in April 2015, when $45 million was borrowed at 2.62 percent, and in March 2014, when $40 million was borrowed at 3.04 percent.