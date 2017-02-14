Harford County gets 2.78 percent interest rate on $55 million bond sale

Harford County sold $55 million in bonds for capital projects Tuesday at a 2.78 percent interest rate, giving the county what its financial advisor called a "very successful" sale.

The interest rate offered, however, is the highest the county has paid in its last three bond sales, which in turn appeared to reflect current market conditions in which bellwether U.S. treasury yields have edged up since last fall's presidential election.

Each of Harford's last three bond sales have been marked with the highest credit ratings possible.

"Congratulations, it's a very successful sale," Lester Guthorn, managing director of Owings Mills-based Public Advisory Consultants, told county officials late Tuesday morning after the electronic bond sale concluded.

Guthorn met with County Executive Barry Glassman, Director of Administration Billy Boniface, County Attorney Melissa Lambert, Treasurer Robert Sandlass and Steve Winter, the county's bond counsel, for the annual sale in the treasurer's office conference room in the county administration building in Bel Air.

The 2.78 percent interest rate, offered by Wells Fargo, was the lowest of eight bids displayed on a screen in the conference room. The highest bid, offered by UBS Financial Services Inc., was 2.94 percent.

The other six bids were clustered between 2.85 percent and 2.91 percent.

"The winning bid is substantially below what we call the cover bid," Guthorn said.

He was referring to the second-highest bid, 2.854 percent offered by Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc..

"It only takes one," he said of the winning bid. "The rest of the [financial] community thought differently, if you will."

Harford borrowed $45 million at 2.62 percent in 2015 and $40 million at a historically low 2.29 percent interest rate last year. County officials said at the time it was the lowest interest rate ever paid on their bonds. A 2014 sale went for a rate of 3.04 percent.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman thanks members of the Harford County Council for their support in maintaining Harford's fiscal discipline, which netted it a AAA bond rating and low borrowing costs.

County leaders visited with representatives of three major rating agencies – Standard & Poor's, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings – in New York City in January. Following the trip, the rating agencies assigned their top AAA bond rating to the latest bond issue.

That high rating translates into lower interest rates and thus lower borrowing costs. The $55 million borrowed Tuesday will be repaid over 20 years.

Glassman called Wells Fargo's bid "an outstanding rate in the [economic] environment we're currently dealing with."

The $55 million in general obligation consolidated public improvement bonds will cover capital improvement projects approved during the administration of former County Executive David Craig as well as projects approved under Glassman's administration.

The projects include capital improvements for schools – such as $20.3 million toward the replacement of Youth's Benefit Elementary School – public safety radio upgrades, bridges and water and sewer improvements.

"Everything here has already gone through the budget process," Sandlass explained.

The county is currently developing its budget for fiscal 2018, and officials can adjust projected debt service payments that include figures from Tuesday's bond sale.

Sandlass noted the process becomes easier when counties such as Harford do their bond sales during the second half of the fiscal year.

"It gives us a chance to match the debt service payments up with the [new] budget," he said.

The County Council is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to ratify the bond sale.