Aberdeen Police investigating Frito-Lay bomb threat

The Aberdeen Police Department says it is continuing to investigate a bomb threat that was phoned to the Frito-Lay warehouse earlier this week.

Officers were called to the warehouse in the 800 block of Hickory Drive just after midnight on Sunday, after a manager reported that an unknown female had called in a bomb threat and they were evacuating the building, the police department said in a news release.

When officers arrived they requested the assistance of the Aberdeen Fire Department and police canines that are trained in explosives detection from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Proving Ground, police said.

A thorough search of the building took over two hours and required numerous officers before the building was deemed safe and employees returned to work, police said.

“The actions of the suspect required the response of numerous public safety personnel and should not be viewed as a “prank” or a “joke,” but as the criminal act that it was,” the police news release states.

Investigating officers were able to determine that the threatening phone call was placed from a pay phone at the Shell gas station in the 1000 block of Middleton Road in Aberdeen.

Video surveillance footage shows a gold colored SUV parked in front of the pay phone around the same time that the bomb threat was received at Frito- Lay, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Sgt. Shannon Persuhn of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

