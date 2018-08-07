Death of homeless man whose body was found in May in Perryman ruled homicide

The death of a man whose body was found in Perryman earlier this year was ruled a homicide last week by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

The body of Charlie Lee Roberts III, who was homeless, was found May 7 around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Spesutia Road at Cranberry Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Two people in the area, who noticed a strong odor, had found a body, in advanced stages of decomposition, under a bridge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body was taken for an autopsy to the Office of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which ruled on Thursday that the death was a homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Roberts family had last had contact with him on March 4, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Michael Berg at 443-409-3302.

