Body found Monday in Perryman

A body was found Monday afternoon in the Perryman area of Harford County, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby found the body near the intersection of Spesutia Road at Cranberry Road in Perryman, Cristie Kahler, director of media relations for the sheriff’s office, said Monday evening.

The body was that of an unidentified male and it was in “advanced stages of decomposition,” Kahler said.

She said there were no signs of trauma at this stage of the investigation, which has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives from the Forensic Services Unit also responded, Kahler said.

The body will be taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner, Kahler said.

No further information was available.