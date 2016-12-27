Team Carolyn blood drive set for Thursday in Bel Air

The next blood drive to benefit Team Carolyn will be Thursday, Dec. 29, from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 at the Bel Air Armory at 37 N. Main St.

The American Red Cross, the Town of Bel Air and Buontempo Bros., about a block away, at 1 S. Main St. in Bel Air, are sponsoring the blood drive.

Richard Lynch, a Bel Air resident and co-owner of Buontempo Bros. and the Main Street Tower, has been organizing blood drives in honor of his wife, Carolyn, who was diagnosed in June 2015 with leukemia, a cancer that targets blood and bone marrow.

Blood drive held in Bel Air in honor of leukemia patient Carolyn Lynch, who is battling leukemia, talks about the blood drive organized by her and her husband in an effort to give back to the people who helped her during her cancer fight. (David Anderson and Dan Griffin, Baltimore Sun Media Group) Carolyn Lynch, who is battling leukemia, talks about the blood drive organized by her and her husband in an effort to give back to the people who helped her during her cancer fight. (David Anderson and Dan Griffin, Baltimore Sun Media Group)

This is the fifth in a series of blood drives Lynch has organized and the first at the Bel Air Armory. The first four were at the main Bel Air firehouse. The first blood drive was Aug. 31, 2015.

While the blood is collected in her honor, it does not go to her treatment, her husband has said about previous blood drives. It does, however, go to other patients in the community.

Each unit of blood donated can help up to seven people, and a "double red" donation of two units of red blood cells is especially helpful for babies, Lynch said in October before the fourth blood drive.

"There's always a shortage of blood," he said.

Carolyn Lynch underwent a stem cell transplant – using stem cells donated by her brother – to treat her cancer in November 2015.