Harford Historical Society to present African-American history program Feb. 13

The subject of the Historical Society of Harford County’s Brown Bag Lunch Series for February will be the African-American History of Harford County

On Feb. 13, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., visitors to the society’s headquarters in Bel Air will be able to take a journey to one of Harford County’s forgotten communities—a place filled with American heroes, courageous women, dangerous times and joyous celebrations

Margaret Ferguson and Roxann Redd-Wallace, co-chairs of the Campaign 42 African-American History of Harford County Project, will present the often unheard voices of Harford’s African-Americans, their impact and contributions.

Ferguson and Redd-Wallace will talk about the cutting-edge Les Charmantes, the fearless Alfred B. Hilton and the day-to- day experience of being black in a segregated rural society, which Harford County retained vestiges of as recently as 50 years ago.

A special guest will be Bertha Copeland, a Harford County living legend, who heard Dr. Martin Luther King deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech during The March on Washington, D.C. in 1963.

Visitors are invited to come for lunch and stay for an education.

The Historical Society of Harford County is located at 143 N. Main Street in Bel Air.

For more information, call 410-838-7691 or visit the society’s website www.harfordhistory.org.