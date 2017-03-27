Bud Bitzer scholarships go to 11 from Harford's Class of 2017

Before his death in 2002, Bud Bitzer, a charter member of Harford County Ravens Nest No. 1 and the epitome of a home team supporter, dreamed of creating a scholarship through the organization that would be awarded to one senior athlete in Harford County.

At his first Board of Directors meeting for Ravens Nest No. 1, Bitzer put forward the idea to initiate the scholarship. Now, 15 years later, the scholarship that bears Bitzer's name has helped nearly 100 deserving Harford County football players pursue their aspirations to attend college. Counting the awards presented at the fund's annual banquet Thursday at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood, the program has given more than $160,000 in scholarships to one player from each of Harford County's 11 high schools.

This year's $13,000 in scholarships was divided among 11 seniors.

The top $3,000 scholarship was presented Patterson Mill's Todd Campo, who plans to study aerospace engineering. Thomas Gomez, of Bel Air, was the sole winner of $2,000. Antonio Feliciano, of C. Milton Wright, was the sole winner of $1,500.

Brady McMaines, of Fallston, and William Ashman, of Havre de Grace, each received $1,000.

Six players - Anthony Kenion Jr., of Aberdeen High School; Uchenna Aduaka, of Edgewood; David Cromwell, of Harford Tech; Avery Jones, of John Carroll; and Jordan Meads, of Joppatowne, each received $750.

The main fundraiser for the scholarships is the Ravens Nest No. 1 Bud Bitzer Scholarship Golf Tournament, to be held this year on Saturday, June 17, at the Wetlands in Aberdeen. Information can be found at www.ravensnest1.com.

Fallston resident Scott Garceau, from 105.7 The Fan, was the evening's emcee. Kevin Glover, a former University of Maryland football star, former NFL center; three time Pro Bowler and now University of Maryland Director of Player Development, was the guest speaker Thursday. He offered words of wisdom from his experience to the young players in the audience. Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams was also on hand and talked about overcoming his recent knee injury and offered inspiring words to the youngsters in the audience.