Harford Bike to Work Day rescheduled to June 1

The Harford County Bike to Work Day event planned for Friday, May 18 in the parking lot at the county administration building, 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air, has been rescheduled because to expected severe weather.

The new date is Friday, June 1 at the same time, 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Please follow this link for more information from the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, which coordinates this regional event.

The Bike to Work Day event at Aberdeen Proving Ground on May 22 is not affected.

CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman leads a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for the Harford County Agricultural Center, built in the repurposed Glen Echo Furniture store in Street to bring agricultural service entities under one roof. CAPTION Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. Harford County Public Schools Superintendent finalist Dr. David Ring Jr. answers questions from a group of Harford County high school student representatives during a round of stakeholder interviews Tuesday. CAPTION On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. On Tuesday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office hosted the agency’s second memorial ceremony honoring the seven deputies lost in the line of duty. Deputy Frank Bateman was posthumously given the Medal of Honor during the event. CAPTION RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County. RISE Joppa, operated by Green Thumb Industries, holds its grand opening Friday. It is the first medical cannabis dispensary in Harford County. CAPTION Jeannette Walls, author of the bestselling memoir ‘The Glass Castle,’ spoke before a sellout crowd in the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp Wednesday. Jeannette Walls, author of the bestselling memoir ‘The Glass Castle,’ spoke before a sellout crowd in the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp Wednesday.

avought@theaegis.com