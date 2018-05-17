News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Harford Bike to Work Day rescheduled to June 1

The Harford County Bike to Work Day event planned for Friday, May 18 in the parking lot at the county administration building, 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air, has been rescheduled because to expected severe weather.

The new date is Friday, June 1 at the same time, 7 to 8:30 a.m.

Please follow this link for more information from the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, which coordinates this regional event.

The Bike to Work Day event at Aberdeen Proving Ground on May 22 is not affected.

