Apartments proposed for busy Fallston intersection

A 56-unit apartment block and community building are being proposed for the last undeveloped corner of the Benson intersection of Harford and Belair roads and the Bel Air Bypass in Fallston.

A community input meeting for the development, called Benson Corner, will be held Monday at the Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company main building, 2201 Carrs Mill Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

According to the notice of the meeting posted on the Harford County government website, four apartment buildings and a community center are planned.

No developer is listed; the contact for the project is Leigh Shotto at the Bel Air law firm Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A.

Joseph Snee a partner in the firm said the developer is Osprey Property Co. LLC, of Cockeysville, which has done some projects in Harford County.

Snee said they had not received any comments prior to advertising the meeting and posting a notice on the property.

The site for the development is next to one of the busiest intersections in Harford County that is home to the sprawling Jones Junction auto dealerships, 84 Lumber and the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack.

An aerial view of the site shows it is bordered by Harford Road (Route 147), the Bypass, a small shopping center that has a liquor store, beauty salon and snowball stand and Smith Lane, which leads to the Annie’s Playground/Edgeley Grove Park complex and which forms the property’s eastern border.

A plan posted with the community input meeting information shows entrance to the site would be from the 1700 block of Harford Road on the west side of the property, a street laid out on paper called Benson’s Road or Benson’s Drive.

The access road would wind along the western half of the site. The community center would be the first structure, with the four apartment blocks and parking spaces laid out around the remainder of the road which would dead end on the north side of the property.

A portion of the site closest to the intersection is open ground fronting on Harford Road and the Bypass. The plan on file shows most of the development would occur on the northwest side of the property.

The site is 10.16 acres and zoned for high intensity B3 and medium intensity B2 commercial. There is public water and sewer available.

The B3 classification permits garden and mid-rise apartments under special development regulations in the code, while high rise apartments would require a special exception through the zoning appeals process, according to the code. Mid-rise apartments are defined as a building containing eight or more units with a common entry and either four or five stories.

Tax records list the owner as Susan Quick of Forest Hill. The property was listed for sale for $1.9 million around 2014, according to an Internet search, but has since been off the market. Snee said Osprey is a contract purchaser.

Several years ago, there was a proposal to put a Wawa on the site, but the convenience store chain eventually built at Belair and Connolly roads, a short distance away.

Community input meetings are designed to provide the public with an overview of a planned development and are considered highly preliminary in nature, according to county government website:

“Community Input Meetings are required prior to submission of a concept plan, preliminary plan, or site plan for any proposed development generating 250 or more trips per day...the Community Input Meeting is intended to facilitate dialogue between the developer and the community regarding the proposed development.”

The website also states that such meetings “are the sole responsibility of the property owner or developer.”

