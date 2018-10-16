Trial of man who allegedly stole from Harford sheriff's union fund to start today

A Havre de Grace native, who allegedly stole proceeds from T-shirts sold to support law enforcement after the 2016 killing of two Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies, is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday.

Daniel Edward McClure, 49, of the 1200 block of Temfield Road in Towson, was indicted March 13 in Harford County Circuit Court on charges of theft $10,000 to $100,000, theft $1,000 to $10,000 and embezzling or misappropriating funds, according to online records.

His trial is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. today in Harford County Circuit Court before Judge Lawrence Kreis.

Following the Feb. 10, 2016 murders of Harford County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, McClure began selling “Support the Blue” merchandise with a pledge that a portion of each item sold would go to the Harford County Deputy Sheriff's Union benevolent fund to benefit the families of the fallen deputies.

A few months later, in May 2016, the union ended its relationship with McClure’s company, East Coast Sportswear, after a dispute over whether the amount of money being donated was correct, based on the volume of merchandise sold, according to then-President Fred Visnaw.

“The allegation was that made statements to people who purchased his products that a portion of the purchase price would be given to the families,” State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly, who is prosecuting the case, said Monday. “The donation monies and the purchase monies were never accounted for, meaning we don’t know where all the cash went.”

McClure was indicted on charges that between Feb. 17, 2016 and March 7, 2016, he “unlawfully did steal U.S. Currency property of the families of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, having a value of at least $10,000 but less than $100,000,” a second theft count of theft $1,000 to $10,000 and “unlawfully did, being a fiduciary of the trust of the families of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon fraudulently and willfully appropriate to a use not in the due and lawful execution of his truest U.S. Currency received by him in their fiduciary capacity,” according the indictment filed in Harford County Circuit Court.

The sheriff’s office has no comment on the case before it goes to court, a spokesperson said.

Neither McClure’s lawyer, public defender Marcus Jenkins, nor Mike Montalvo, president of the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union, could not be reached for comment.

Cassilly cautioned the case, on the docket for the first time, may not go to trial today.

“Other cases are starting [Monday], older cases are waiting to be tried, something else could take precedence and go to trial first,” he said.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS