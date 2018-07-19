State studying adding another I-95 interchange in Cecil County

Preliminary studies are in the works that could eventually lead to building another Interstate 95 interchange in Cecil County to serve the growing business and industrial community between Perryville and North East.

A public informational open house to discuss what is called the I-95 at Belvidere Road Transportation Improvement Study will be held July 31, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Cecil College, 1 Seahawk Drive in North East.

The open house is hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority, which operates I-95 and is working in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration to conduct a NEPA study – National Environmental Policy Act – to identify potential improvements to the interstate highway and other nearby highways, according to MDTA.

There won’t be any formal presentations or specific plans shown at the open house, according to John Sales, an MDTA spokesperson. Staff will be on-hand to answer questions and hear comments and maps of the study area and existing highway network and other information will be available, he said.

“We’re at an early stage,” Sales said. “We’d like to receive public comments in person or through our website or through comment cards” that will be available at the open house.

The study area encompasses a 7.6-mile stretch of I-95 between the Route 222 interchange in Perryville and the Route 272 interchange in North East. Within the area is the 1,000-acre Principio Business Park, home to a recently opened 1.1-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center and dozens of other businesses, with more coming, including German grocery chain Lidl’s first U.S. distribution center and Medline Industries, a medical products maker and distributor which is moving from a smaller facility in Aberdeen.

The business park is a development of Stewart Properties of Perryville and York, Pa.

The Amazon center deal involved financial incentives from the state and county governments. Gov. Larry Hogan visited the fulfillment center in March.

Also included in the transportation study area is the York Building Products and Mason-Dixon sand quarries just north of I-95 and thousands of other undeveloped acres between I-95 and Route 40 which lie in a state and county designated Principio Enterprise Zone.

Jennifer Lyall, spokesperson for Cecil County government, said county officials have scheduled an internal meeting to discuss the potential highway improvements but haven’t taken a position yet.

“Obviously we are going to be interested in the results of the study,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

Sales, of the MDTA, said the industrial/commercial development between Perryville and North East is driving the study, but he also said it could be years before an interchange could be built and other related improvements are added.

Belvidere Road is a county road. It crosses I-95 just west of the Chesapeake House Travel Plaza complex and goes through the Principio Business Park property before ending at Route 40.

Study information and online comment is available on the MDTA’s website.

