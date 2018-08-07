Two teens charged with robbing people as they leave Belcamp party

Two 16-year-old males are charged as adults with robbing at least five people as they were leaving a party in Belcamp at separate times early Sunday morning, according to court records.

Six friends arrived at a party that one of them had found on the social media site, Snapchat, between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Sanford Court in Belcamp, according to court charging documents.

The five males and one female who went to the party together told police they didn’t know many people there, and left at various times. To leave, they had to walk up a long driveway to where the two cars they arrived in were parked.

As they neared their vehicles at separate times, a group of males was waiting at the top of the driveway, they told police, according to charging documents.

Each of the six friends was assaulted and robbed of some of their personal items, including jewelry, phones and cash, according to the documents. They all managed to get away and call police from different locations.

Some of the victims said the males threatened them with what they believed were guns, according to charging documents, making comments such as “I’ll blow you up” and “I’ll pull this out and shoot you.”

Deputies investigating around 6:30 a.m. Monday saw two men near the Sunoco gas station on Riverside Parkway matching descriptions provided by the victims, according to charging documents.

One of the males, later identified by police as Savion Warfield, 16, who has addresses in the 400 block of Edmund Street and the 600 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen, allegedly took off running when questioned by police. He allegedly threw an item, which police determined to be a phone belonging to one of the victims, to the ground, according to charging documents.

The other male was identified by police as Rayvon Perry, 16, of the first block of Polk Street in Aberdeen, according to charging documents.

Warfield is charged with five counts each of armed robbery and second-degree assault and one count of theft $100 to $1,500, according to charging documents.

Perry is charged with six counts of armed robbery and seven counts of second-degree assault, according to charging documents.

Both are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center, according to online court records.