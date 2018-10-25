One person killed in domestic stabbing in Belcamp on Thursday, Harford Sheriff’s Office says

One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a domestic incident in Belcamp, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 1300 block of Jervis Square in Belcamp for a stabbing, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.

One person has died and a juvenile suspect is in custody and being interviewed by detectives, Hopkins said.

“There is no threat to the community,” she said.

She said she expects to release more information Thursday evening.

This story will be updated.

