Bel Air OKs agreement for 33 townhouses on Route 22

The Town of Bel Air has approved the second phase of the Townes at Bynum Run that will put another 33 townhouses in the development that starts on busy Route 22 across from The John Carroll School and extends behind St. Matthew Lutheran Church and also fronts on Moores Mill Road.

By a 3-0 vote at Monday night’s meeting, the Bel Air town commissioners approved a public works agreement for the Townes at Bynum Run Phase II. Mayor Susan U. Burdette and Commissioners Brendan P. Hopkins and Philip L. Einhorn voted for it. Commissioners Amy G. Chmielewski and Patrick T. Richards were absent.

The public works agreement clears the way for building the townhouses while guaranteeing the developer — Ten Oaks Realty, of Fallston — will also build the road, curbs, gutters and sidewalks on each side and run the water and sewer lines and stormwater management to the town’s specifications.

“The Town of Bel Air will own the street” once the development is completed, Steve Kline, Bel Air’s director of public works, told the commissioners.

Phase II is the 33-unit townhouse neighborhood being built on 7.2 acres just west of the church where Brierhill Drive intersects Route 22.

Phase I was approved by the town more than two years ago and is 38 townhouses on 5.7 acres that fronts on Moores Mill Road adjacent to the Southampton Middle School property.

Both parcels are part of more than 50 acres annexed into the Bel Air town limits in 2010 and were originally owned by the church. A large portion of the remaining acreage is in the 100-year floodplain and not fit for development, according to previous town proceedings on the projects.

Bynum Run, which runs through the site, crosses under Route 22 just east of where Phase II will be built.

Water rate hearing coming

By unanimous 3-0 votes, in other business at Monday night’s meeting:

The commissioners issued a reminder about the public hearing at Bel Air Town Hall on Monday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. with the Maryland Public Service Commission on the proposed Maryland American Water rate increase. Maryland American supplies the water for the town.

“I think we might have an overload of people for that meeting,” Einhorn said, suggesting the commissioners consider a larger alternative location in case more people show up to speak than can be accommodated in Town Hall.

New equipment

The commissioners also approved spending $147,138.77 to buy a Ford F550 sewer jet truck to replace a 1989 GMC truck.

“It will be primarily used for emergency sewer backups,” Kline said. He added that $150,000 had been budgeted for the purchase.

They also approved buying a new trash truck for $180,157.58. It will replace a 2006 International garbage truck with 144,000 miles, Kline said.

He added Bel Air has four trash trucks in service and they removed 11 million pound of trash last year.

All the talk about features and specifications prompted the mayor to joke that “it sounds like we were discussing a Transformer movie.”

And that was before a software upgrade was discussed and acted upon.

The town commissioners approved spending $13,262 with Dell Inc. for 100 seat licenses for Microsoft Windows 10 for all town employees.

“They’ve been running Windows 7 for about seven years,” Michael Krantz, the town’s director of administration, said.

They also voted to spend $7,589 to pay the bill for the recent Bel Air Volunteer Appreciation Dinner put on by Liberatore’s, of Bel Air. Town officials said there were more than 1,000 people at the Aug. 17 dinner.

“Without them, we would not function,” Hopkins said of the volunteers on various committees and commissions.

The commissioners appointed Leonard Parrish to the Committee on the Elderly and Needy Citizens.

“He’s definitely gonna be a great addition,” Hopkins said.