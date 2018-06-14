Bel Air Police searching for those who broke into vehicles, stole loaded handgun

A loaded handgun was among the items stolen during a rash of thefts from vehicles over the weekend in the Hickory Village development in Bel Air, according to Bel Air Police Department.

Between Saturday, June 9, and 3 a.m. Sunday, June 10, a number of unlocked cars were opened by one or more people throughout the neighborhood, according to the department’s post on its Facebook page.

Affected streets include Switchman Drive and Train Court. In one of those thefts a loaded Glock 9mm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, police said.

“It is quite possible that the suspect(s) also accessed unlocked vehicles in Hickory Hills Condominium/Apartment complex and Majors Choice,” according to the Facebook post.

Bel Air Police are asking citizens from the two neighborhoods with surveillance systems to check for suspicious activity in the evening/morning hours of Friday, June 8, to Sunday, June 10, (more specifically between Saturday evening and Sunday morning).

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the Bel Air Police Department, as is anyone whose vehicle was accessed, items were stolen or has any information that can help in this case.

“Also, we urge you to lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables inside,” the department said. “The BAPD certainly is not happy about a handgun being inserted into our communities. Have faith in our ability to get that handgun off the streets and help us do that. As with any of our cases, if there is a potential for criminal charges to be levied a proper review and investigation will be completed beforehand.”

It’s not the first time a loaded handgun was taken from a vehicle in Bel Air.

In February 2016, Bel Air Police reported a Glock handgun was taken during a rash of thefts from vehicles parked in several town neighborhoods. The missing gun belonged to an employee of a security company, police said at the time.