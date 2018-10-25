Fire causes $200,000 damage to commercial building in Bel Air

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning at a commercial building in Bel Air.

The fire was reported at 12:35 a.m. in a multi-unit commercial building in the 700 block of Belair Road. The building space, owned by Harford Mini Warehouse LLC, was occupied by HECO Plastics, a business owned by Robert Bents, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

About 50 firefighters responded, primarily from Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by numerous surrounding departments, according to the notice.

The fire started inside the building, where smoke alarms activated. The case is under investigation, according to the notice.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the building and $150,000 in damage to the contents, the notice says.

