Work to begin soon on Rockfield Manor parking lot

Construction is set to begin soon on a new parking lot at Rockfield Manor in Bel Air, with the approval of a contract for the work at Monday's town meeting.

The $98,850 contract to build the nearly 10,000-square-foot lot in front of the manor house was awarded to Ivy Hill Land Services of Bel Air.

"I appreciate the time you spent to get a quality and nice-looking project," Mayor Susan Burdette, chair of the Board of Town Commissioners, said after she and the other commissioners unanimously approved the contract. "From someone who's walked up the hill in high heels, in a gown in the pouring rain, I really appreciate it."

One of the shortfalls of the facility, which the town bought in 1996, has been parking, particularly handicapped parking, Public Works Director Stephen Kline told the commissioners.

The only parking for the manor house, a popular wedding, party and meeting venue, is behind the building and down a steep hill.

The Rockfield Manor Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the facility, has agreed to fund $50,000 of the project in three installments over three years, Kline said, with the town picking up the rest.

The initial bids came in way over the town's budget of nearly $110,000; Ivy Hill was the low bidder among three companies and the town worked with them to refine the project and lower the cost, Kline said.

Commissioner Robert Preston also lauded the new parking lot.

"It's one of the things sorely needed. It will greatly enhance our ability to provide handicap access," he said.

The second phase of improving Rockfield Manor's parking should come in a couple years, when a turnaround drop-off also is built in front of the manor house, town Director of Administration Michael Krantz said.

Historic designation

The town commissioners Monday also designated a two-story, four-square house on West Gordon Street as a local historic property.

Robert and Sherilyn McLaughlin, owners of the house at 122 W. Gordon St., sought the historic designation for their home, built in 1921-1922, according to town Planning Director Kevin Small. The house is known as the Gore House.

With the historic designation, the McLaughlins can get a maximum credit of 10 percent on their property taxes, Small said.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the designation for the home.

"It's nice to see old historic property added to the list," Commissioner Brendan Hopkins, who is on the town's Historic Preservation Commission, which recommended the historic designation request be approved. "It's nice to keep the history."

Action on positions

The commissioners also agreed to re-classify two staff positions.

One is to increase the salary of a procurement officer, a new position in the town. The job was advertised with a salary between $46,488 and $78,867, but the town had difficulty drawing qualified applicants, Krantz said.

Harford County, almost concurrently, was hiring a procurement officer and the salary was somewhat higher than Bel Air's, he said.

To attract better candidates, Krantz proposed increasing the salary range of the position, which the commissioners approved. The job will pay $50,322 to $85,374 a year, he said.

The town Police Department will eliminate its cadet position and create a second full-time parking monitor position. The salaries will be the same - $31,633, according to Chief Charles Moore.

One of those two monitor positions needs to be filled.

While the part-time crossing guard position has been vacant, responsibilities have fallen to the parking monitors.

Because that has worked out well, Moore said, he hopes to transition the responsibilities permanently to them. For now, the job will remain in the budget with its $10,000 a year salary, but will stay vacant.

Also Monday, a contract was awarded to Apex Companies LLC of Rockville ito repair the Plumtree Run outfall headwall. The headwall has deteriorated so badly, Kline said, the two pipes are falling into the stream.

Under the $27,863 contract, Apex will remove and replace the pipes and install rip-rap to stabilize the outfall and prevent further damage, Kline said.

The commissioners unanimously approved the contract.

Coming events

Upcoming events in town include the Maryland Conservatory of Music Faculty and Friends Concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory. Performing in celebration of the conservatory's 15th year will be Andrew Lewis, Chris Sengstacke, Sherri Robbins, Sam O'Hare, Benny Russell, Duke Thompson, Dennis Hertzog, Min Sang Kim and Jeremy Harvey.

On Saturday, March 18, the Armory will be the site of a LuLaRoe Simply Comfortable Clothing Multi-Consultant Pop-Up Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 25,000 pices of clothing will be available for sale.

Commissioners Philip Einhorn noted the plethora of activites going on in Bel Air.

"We are so fortunate in Bel Air to have so many different activities to participate in," Einhorn said. "Sometimes we have some on the same night and it's hard to decide which one to go to."