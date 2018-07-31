Two men charged in January robbery of Bel Air 7-Eleven

Following an extensive investigation that covered two states, two men have been arrested and charged with robbing the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Bel Air in January, Bel Air Police said.

Charged with armed robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft $100 to $1,500 and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure are Colby Patrick Ercolani, 23, of White Haven, Pa., and Corey Michael McNulty, 24, of Plains, Pa., and Wilkes Barre, Pa., police said.

Ercolai was arrested in Scranton, Pa., on July 23 and has waived extradition to Maryland, according to Bel Air Police Det. Sgt. Henry Marchesani.

McNulty was arrested in Edgewood last Wednesday and is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center, Marchesani said.

At about 2:15 a.m.on Jan. 24, a man entered the 7-Eleven store at 306 South Main Street in Bel Air and allegedly brandished a large knife and demanded money from the clerk, according to Marchesani.

After the clerk gave up an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber ran out of the store and got in a black Nissan Altima that immediately drove off.

The two suspects were developed after an extensive investigation by Bel Air police investigators, police said.

The investigation included canvassing and reviewing all area surveillance cameras; interviews with additional witnesses; and help from allied law enforcement agencies, including Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department, Southold Town Police Department (N.Y.), Philadelphia Police Department, Delaware Valley Intelligence Center (DVIC), Pennsylvania State Police and the parole/probation departments in Harford County and Lakawanna County, Pa.