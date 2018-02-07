Bel Air honors police officer for promotion, Southhampton eighth-grader for student achievement

A Southampton Middle School student was honored with a student achievement award and a Bel Air police officer’s promotion was celebrated during the most recent Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners meeting.

Nicole Butterworth, an eighth-grader, was recognized for dedicating herself to achieving an “excellent work ethic and caring for others,” according to a proclamation presented to her Monday evening by Mayor Susan Burdette.

Her family, her grandparents, god-parents, assistant principal and guidance counselor were all at the meeting for Nicole’s recognition.

“The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners is honored to present this award to you, as you have worked very diligently to earn it, and we encourage you to continue your commitment to excellence,” Burdette read.

Nicole has earned all A’s in her classes and is always willing to help and express empathy toward others, according to the proclamation.

She has been a peer helper, tutoring students who struggle with academics.

“Not only has she volunteered for this role but she also seeks out students that have been assigned to her in order tomake sure htey are caught up on their schoolwork,” Burdette read.

Nicole takes on extra activities to better the school community, participating in Rachel’s Challenge, a schoolwide character education program, to help sixth-graders become familiar with the themes.

She’s in the Art Club, plays soccer and golfs — “I don’t know how you have time for this, Nicole,” Burdette said.

Described as caring and considerate, “mentioned to us a number of times,” Burdette said, Nicole participates in her classes and is interested in learning. She attended GEMS camp and is interested in science and technology.

Nicole has a bright future ahead where she will be highly successful,” Burdette read from the proclamation.

Officer promotion

Nicholas Rhodes’ promotion from officer to officer first class was recognized by the town commissioners at Monday’s meeting.

Rhodes, a former Bel Air Police Explorer, started with Bel Air Police Department as a cadet five years ago. Before he entered the police academy, Rhodes joined the Marine Corps reserves, which he is still part of, Police Chief Charles Moore said.

Courtesy Michael Krantz / Baltimore Sun Southampton Middle School eighth-grader Nicole Butterworth is honored at Monday's Bel Air town commissioners meeting with a student achievement award. Southampton Middle School eighth-grader Nicole Butterworth is honored at Monday's Bel Air town commissioners meeting with a student achievement award. (Courtesy Michael Krantz / Baltimore Sun)

“He has continued to raise the bar as far as his performance and his passion for law enforcement,” Moore said.

Rhodes is now a leader of the Explorers program and is clearly looked up to, as evidenced by the Explorers who were at Monday’s meeting to witness Rhodes’ promotion, Commissioner Brendan Hopkins, also a former Bel Air Explorer and Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputy, said.

“I look forward to him making a career here,” Hopkins said.

“He is passionate about his job and just a go-getter,” Moore said. “I can’t say enough about him and it’s what I want all the police officers in this department to be.”