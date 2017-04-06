Bel Air named Tree City USA for 25th straight year

Whenever she's out and about, and sees a funny-looking tree, Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette takes a picture and brings it back to the town's Tree Committee, sure no one will be able to identify it.

"They always did," Burdette said at Monday night's Bel Air Board of Town Commissionrs meeting.

Burdette and the other town commissioners on Monday lauded the work of the Bel Air Tree Committee, which has led to the town being named a Tree City USA for the 25th year in a row.

"It's probably the only town in the United States that can say that," Todd Ericson, a forrester with Maryland Department of Natural Resources who presented the Tree City recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation and a banner proclaiming its 25th year.

"It takes a lot of working together to do that, people with a lot of knowledge," Ericson said.

The town recognized members of the Bel Air Tree Committee, including founder Bob Syphard, who started the committe in 1992, and Wayne Merkel, a state forester and also an original committee member. Other members include Mike Simini, Rowan Glidden, Frank Kopez, Marion McCarron and Conrad Gagnon.

Courtesy of Michael Krantz, Town of Bel Police communications operator Jessica Morawski, front row, center, is honored Monday by Bel Air Commissioner Brendan Hopkins, left, Harford Director of Emergency Services Edward Hopkins and the rest of the town commissioners, who recognized April 9 to 15 at National Pubic Safety Telecommunications Week.

Syphard is "the engine who makes our train run. He plans everything and we just do what he says," Simini said.

"I think we're doing something to help the community," he said. "Trees are important, they give people a better way of life and help people feel better about themselves."

The town will give away 350 trees Saturday at the opening of the Bel Air Farmers Market in the parking lot of the Mary Risteau State Office Building at 2 N. Bond St.

Last year, 300 trees were given away on a cold and snowy opening day.

"It's been a big success. People just love to have those trees," Lopez said. "It's like having their own little habitat in their own yard. Research has shown that having native trees in your back yard will attract insects and butterflies and make a difference for the future."

Proclamations

Commissioner Rob Preston encouraged all town residents to "go fly a kite" Saturday at the annual Kite Festival at Rockfield Park.

The town recognized the contributions for the last 12 years of APG Federal Credit Union, which donates money to the town to help provide several hundred kites to children each year.

"They have been our primary sponsor since the beginning," Director of Administration Michael Krantz said. "We could not give away those kites without their help."

The commissioners also recognized April 9 to 15 at National Pubic Safety Telecommunications Week in Bel Air and honored town Police Communications Operator Jessica Morawski, who works the midnight shift to the Bel Air Police Department.

Commissioner Brendan Hopkins, who was a fire dispatcher for Baltimore County Department of Emergency Services early in his career, said dispatchers responsibilities can be very hectic and they can go from handling something a simple as a parking complaint one minute to a life-and-death situation in a minute.

"They do a great job keeping our emergency personnel safe," Hopkins said.

Edward Hopkins, director of emergency services for Harford County and former Bel Air town commissioner, who is not related to Brendan Hopkins, also worked as a police dispatcher for the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Police, emergency medical responders and firefighters are in the public eye, they often are publicly thanked. Dispatchers, however, work behind the scenes, seldom seen; but their roles are just as important Edward Hopkins said.

They start emergency services, keep stressful situations calm, help callers rejoice in success and provide life-saving measures, he said.

"It's an honor to recognize them because most of the public rarely sees them," Edward Hopkins said.

Committee appointments

The commissioners voted unanimously to reappoint Natalie Weeks to the Bel Air Cultural Arts Commission for three years and the appointment of Thomas Payne to the Board of Appeals for three years.

Commissioners made five appointments to the newly restored Committee on the Elderly and Needy Citizens.

The committee has been in the town code for a "long, long time," Director of Administration Michael Krantz said, "but it's not been in effect."

Town Administrator Jesse Bane instigated restoration of the five-member commitee that will focus on the needs of the elderly and needy, though what they are remain to be determined, Krantz said.

Appointed unanimously to three-year terms were Fran Johnson and Debra Hanley, to two-year terms, Patricia Harkins and Margaret Mannone and to a one-year term, Leonard Parrish. The terms will be three-year terms after that, but are staggered to start so not all the seats are up for appointment at the same time, Krantz said.

Also Monday, Commissioners Brendan Hopkins and Patrick Richards swapped committee assignments. Hopkins will be the liaison to the parks and recreation committee and Richards will be the liaison to the Bel Air Downtown Alliance.