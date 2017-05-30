On Memorial Day, Bel Air remembers the fallen and freedoms they protected

Southampton Middle School seventh-grader Kelly Schramm knows about the meaning of Memorial Day.

Her father has been in the Army for more than 20 years and deployed to Iraq. Among his responsibilities has been casualty duty, notifying family members when a soldier has been killed.

"Although I am proud of my him, I consider myself lucky not to have to be remembering him on Memorial day," Kelly said as she read her essay, chosen from the hundreds submitted to American Legion as its way of getting more young people involved in recognizing Memorial Day.

Kelly read her essay during the 33rd Bel Air Memorial Day ceremony held in Shamrock Park. She's watched as her father helped families plan funerals and stand by them for months, she said.

"I understand exactly what this day means... I understand exactly what this day means," Kelly said. "The brave people in the military are willing to give their lies so that we can be free."

She encouraged those present not to be sad because of the men and women who died defending our country, but to celebrate on Memorial Day because "our nation is free. Our country would not be what it is without these heroes."

"We stand her today to remember close to one million men and women who gave their lives so that we may be free," Rev. W. Lewis Geigan, chaplain of American Legion North Central District, said during the invocation.

He reminded the crowd it's not just those who died in wars past, but those who are dying today, including the Navy Seal who died Sunday in New York during a Fleet Week celebration when his parachute didn't open.

Geigan also remembered other recent casualties of war, such Army Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, a one-time Edgewood resident and Joppatowne High School graduate, who died April 8 from wounds suffered in Afghanistan and left behind a wife and five children.

"His family is mourning on this Memorial Day," Geigan said.

He also asked that in addition to service members, emergency responders who have died in the line of duty also be remembered.

"Many of them have given their lives to protect us, to help us, so that we can not live in fear," Geigan said.

Commander Anthony Russell of the U.S. Coast Guard read the names of 15 men and women whose memorials he has attended and the symbolism behind the traditions of those services, the folded flags, the combat boots meticulously shined, they're "all of the good being honored by giving something far greater than themselves," he said.

To those who have lost children to war, Gold Star families, Russell offered a moment of silence, and said "thank you for our most precious gift to this nation. The entire nation is in your debt."

Russell's father-in-law is Charles Higdon, of Catonsville, a member of the Bel Air Community Band, who recommended Russell be Monday's speaker. "Charlie," as he's known to most, is like most of the crowd at Monday's ceremony.

"You may not have served in the military, but you steadfastly try to support those who have," Russell said, recalling the thanks his father-in-law received while he was wearing at hat with "U.S. Coast Guard retired" on the front.

"[Charlie] just said thank you, and I realized how much those who stood by the families deserve that sentiment," Russell said. "We can't all serve in the military, nor would want to live in a world where we need to. But we need to support and honor those who did and especially those who died."

Richard Gebhard, past commander of American Legion Harford Post 39 in Bel Air, encouraged everyone to pray, thank and remember.

"Pray for those on active duty, thank a veteran for protecting your freedome and remember, especially today those who have given their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today, as well as the POWs and MIAs," Gebhard said.

He also remembered Staff Sgt. De Alencar, a Green Beret.

"He was training not just to wear the uniform, [he]...was training to protect our country," Gebhard said. "That's exactly what he was doing when he died."