Bel Air hopes to save big with energy improvements

The Bel Air town government is planning to implement about $1 million in energy-saving measures that are projected to save the town more than $1.4 million over the next 15 years.

A contract with Johnson Controls Inc. for $1,051,659 was approved by the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners at the April 3 town meeting.

The town is projected to save $1,415,445 over 15 years, according to Kevin Small, town director of planning.

"The thought is that after that 15 years, assuming all these changes have a lifetime past 15 years, which they all should be, we would have quite a bit of savings after that," Small said Wednesday. "Hopefully it will show that we're saving enough in all of the reductions in energy and water that we will be able to pay the financing for all these improvements over next 15 years."

The biggest savings is expected to be from retrofitting the town's 600 or so streetlights with energy saving light emitting diode fixtures, Small said. About half are owned by the town, the other half by BGE, which will also retrofit its lights.

"The energy demand will go way down," Small said.

The streetlights now have mercury vapor, high pressure sodium or other lights that use more energy.

Johnson Controls will also retrofit with energy saving fixtures the lights on the parking garage in town and the exterior and interior of the town buildings, including the Bel Air Armory, Town Hall, the planning and public works building on Churchville Road, Rockfield Manor, the amphitheater and a few other smaller storage buildings, Small said.

Town buildings will also be weatherized, he said, to create a tighter building so heat doesn't escape in winter and cold air doesn't escape in summer.

"It's creating more efficient buildings," Small said.

Johnson Controls will also install low-flow shower heads and dual flush toilets and change plumbing fixtures to conserve more water.

The roof on town hall is being replaced, and when that's done, solar photovoltaic panels will be put on the roof.

New fans will be added at the armory to better circulate air so the heat and air-conditioning units "don't have to work as hard," Small said.

And a new boiler will be installed at the public works building.

"Now it's oil-fired. The new one will be using natural gas which is cleaner burning and cheaper," Small said.

Small said he expects the retrofitting will begin in the next couple of months and will be done by the end of the year.

Ideally, he said, people in town won't notice the changes.

Budget amendments

The Town Board has also approved a budget amendment that increased the town's budget for the year by $233,075 to $13,122,108 for fiscal year 2017, which ends June 30.

Those figures could still change by the end of the year, Finance Director Lisa Moody said.

The biggest adjustment was transferring $156,945 from the town's capital reserve fund to purchase an easement to the Ma & Pa Trail, which will allow for the middle section to be built between Williams Street and Bynum Road, and to add security in the vestibule at town hall, Moody said.

Revenue coming in higher than anticipated included $71,224 in property taxes, $10,000 in property taxes from public utilities, $15,000 in highway user revenues, $15,000 from a new grant.

Revenue that has come in lower than projected were income taxes, $35,000; cable TV franchise, $10,000; and a COPS grant the town didn't get this year - $$29,699.

The Ma & Pa easement purchase and payment of an EPA fine were the main increases in general fund expenses, at $124,000.

Other budget expenses that were up included the armory, $80,000; town administrator, $28,500 to reinstitute a vehicle replacement that had been cut; town building, $77,845 for town hall security; technology, $11,000 to purchase replacement equipment in this budget year rather than the next one; and the town shop, $33,650 to cover the cost of replacing three vehicle engines that broke this year.

Budget items were expenses were less than estimated include human resources, $14,000; benefits, $80,500; streets, $18,000 and refuse, $31,200.