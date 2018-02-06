Bel Air to spend $10,000 on flowers for gardens, hanging baskets

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners has agreed to spend more than $10,000 on flowers for various town gardens and hanging baskets along Main and Bond streets.

The order for 8,338 flowers in 20 varieties and 60 hanging baskets for Main and Bond streets was awarded to Gene’s Evergreens in Fallston during Monday’s town meeting.

The contract is for $10,931.75, according to Stephen Kline, the town’s director of public works. Four bids were considered, and Gene’s was the lowest.

The flowers will be spread out among 33 sites in town, Kline said.

“Gene’s has been providing flowers for a number of years, and the Appearance and Beautification Committee has been satisfied with their products,” Kline said.

The town also awarded to contracts for as-needed architectural and traffic consulting services.

The architectural contract was again awarded to Paul D. Edmeades, whom the town had contracted with previously, planning director Kevin Small said.

The typical estimated review is about $750, Small said, but could fluctuate depending on the scope of the review for a development proposed in town.

Daniel Consultants Inc. was retained as the town’s traffic consultant to assist in reviewing the impact of new developments on traffic in town, Small said.

The average review is $1,278, Small said, but like the architectural reviews, depends on the review includes.

Jennifer Mainster Hanna and Brian Payne were reappointed as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Bel Air Historic Preservation Commission.

“They’ve done a good job and we want that to continue,” Commissioner Patrick Richards said.

Halfway to First Fridays, sponsored by the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St.

“Beat the winter cold and join us to celebrate the halfway point to Harford County’s best block party, First Fridays,” Mayor Susan Burdette said.

The free event will feature live music, a beer and wine garden, food and more. For information, call 443-823-1797.

Rockfield Manor and Pairings Bistro will sponsor Valentine’s Day dinner Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Rockfield Manor, 501 E. Churchville Road.

“A nice cozy setting at the Rockfield Manor estate while enjoying great food, drinks and light jazz music,” Burdette said.

The menu is a five-course price fix menu with wine pairings for $89 per person. Call Pairings, 410-569-5006, for reservations.