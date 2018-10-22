Klein's ShopRite is Bel Air's Business of the Year

Klein’s ShopRite on North Main Street has been named Bel Air’s Business of the Year for 2018.

The award was announced Thursday when the Town of Bel Air government and the Bel Air Economic & Community Development Commission held their annual Business of the Year and Archer-Bull Design Awards banquet at The Liriodendron.

Klein’s ShopRite, at 223 N. Main Street, took home top honors as the 2018 Business of the Year.

Representing Klein’s ShopRite, were owners Andrew, Jayne and Sarah Klein, who received the award, which is given by the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners.

The award is bestowed upon the business and individuals that make the most significant contributions over time and during the year, in terms of volunteer service and community development in Bel Air, according to a town news release.

Archer-Bull Award

The Economic and Community Development Commission presented the Archer-Bull Award to One Eleven Main, a restaurant serving new American cuisine in an upscale-casual setting, which is owned by Richard Anderson and located at 111 S. Main St.

The Archer-Bull Award is namd after prominent 19th Century Bel Air architect George Archer and master builder Jacob Bull.

One Eleven Main received the award for overall design excellence for their building rehabilitation.

Architectural Design Works, Inc. was also acknowledged for the architectural design of the building rehab.

